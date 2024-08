WWE SUMMER SLAM 2024: The True Battle of the Belts

Sycho Sid said: Rhodes

Rhodes (obviously - I expect Jimmy to help even the odds)I'm leaning towards GUNTHER, but I can see Judgement Day helping Priest win (who gets pissed it happens again). Gunther wins on the European tour.I don't think we get a winner in the Punk/Drew match. Seth won't count the pin either way and we get a triple threat later in the year.Morgan with Dom turning on Rhea, or at least accidently costing her the match.I think Bayley retains. There seems to be a lack of challengers on the face side to go against Nia.Knight was a 90% lock to win before this week. After the Paul comments it moved to 99%.Breakker gonna kill Sami, UNLESS Dragunov gets involved.With the tag team titles changing hands last night, we could realistically end up with 6 championships changing hands this weekend.