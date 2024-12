WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Reborn

Predictions sure to be predicted.



Cody beats KO. KO should go over, but I don't see it happening. Maybe we see Randy get involved.



Liv beats IYO. Just don't see anyone beating Liv other than Rhea.



Gunther retains. This should be a fun match, but can't really see Balor or Priest going over - although this would be a good spot to get the title off Gunther without him taking the pin.



Drew is gonna kill Sami.



Chelsea better become the 1st ever US champion or we riot!