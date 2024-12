WWE DEADLINE 2024: Going Underground!

Prediction time!



Underground match - Parker should go over since she's got way more upside, but I can see them giving the win to Vice since Parker won the last match. Hope I'm wrong here. Vice wins.



NXT Tag Championship - IF this goes on after the Men's Iron Survivor match Fraxiom loses for sure, and we finally get the break up that's been teased for almost a year now. If this goes on before the Iron Survivor match, I think Frazer gets replaced in that match due to injuries either suffered during or after the match. Either way I see Heights and Borne going over, and they should. Heights has tons of potential. My pick for MOTN.



NXT Championship - Trick just isn't connecting as champ for me, and I think Holland has improved quite a bit and shown he can get heat. I also think they are going to call Trick up to Smackdown in the "Transfer Portal" - which would be a mistake IMO. Holland wins the title.



Men's Iron Survivor - It's hard to see who they want to push coming out of this match. Page has already been champ and should be going up to the main roster. Thorpe is such an odd choice to be in this match and doesn't really bring anything to it (maybe he gets replaced because of the attack on Tuesday?). Frazer is here for the spots he's going to get with Evans. Evans is still way too green to be putting in the main title picture. I predict someone is getting replaced (probably Thorpe - they can use it in storyline with Ava) and the replacement wins - OBA FEMI!



Women's Iron Survivor - It was mentioned on Tuesday that this may be going on last and with the women involved it should deliver. Any of the women involved have a good shot at winning, with Wren being the dark horse. I think Zaria is destined for the women's NA title. I see a Guilia and Stephanie feud coming out of this that I don't think really needs the title involved, just yet anyways. Sol should have been the 1st NA champ, so I think she gets the win her and then ends up taking the title off of Worthless.