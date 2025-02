NXT Vengeance Day 2025: Vaquer On Top

The results for this card seem like they should all be fairly obvious, so I'm guessing the real booker of the year will throw in a swerve (bro) or two.



My picks 100% certain to be picks.



NXT Championship - Femi going to stack Waller and Theory like our Tribal Chief did. The real story here is if they finally break up Waller and Theory. My guess is yes, with Theory becoming the face. Winner - Oba Femi



NXT Women's Championship - I don't see how they have Giulia lose her 1st title defense. Cora and Roxanne are obviously going to come to blows here - BUT I think this is going to be a mini swerve and they will actually stay together here. Roxanne has a built in program with Bayley so she isn't turning, and Cora isn't good as a face. WInner - Giulia



NXT Women's North American Championship - Vaquer should go over here. However, I can see the rest of Fatal Influence get involved and keep Stephanie in the hunt a little bit longer. Winner - Fallon Henley



Strap Match - Trick Williams seems to be the logical choice so he can go after Oba again. There are 2 logical spots for the new NXT faction to show up, and this is one of them. I think Eddie steals the win here, maybe with the new guys helping out. Winner - Eddie Thorpe



NXT Tag Team Championship - This match just got made a few days ago. Frazer and Axiom are so damn fun to watch. Here is another spot the new faction could get involved in, but if they do I don't see it happening until after the match is over. Winners - Fraxiom.



Grudge Match - Here is the most logical place for the new faction to show up in my opinion. Page is the leader of this new group (they are all supposed to be new guys who haven't really been seen so far except on Level Up) and they help Page beat the holy crap outta Evans. Winner - Ethan Page



Match of the night should be either the tag match or the fatal four way.