Predictions 100% guaranteed to be predicted.

OG vs New Blood Line - Punk and Reed being added to this make it a bit more interesting, but OG has to win here. However, I see Rollins getting involved thanks to Reed being involved, and I would pop the biggest pop to ever pop a pop if Drew came back to fuck Punk up some more (and Seth while he's at it if that geek shows his face). OG Bloodline



Women's Wargames - This should have been a traditional Survivor Series match. The storyline would have been so much better, but women gotta have theirs too I guess. Logic dictates that the faces go over here, especially with Candace being the obvious weak link. Something tells me both face teams don't win their wargames matches and we get a heels victory here. Sidebar, this is likely where Tiff becomes champ, but probably over Liv. Heels win.



World title match - I love how they have made Priest more of a threat and a badass, but I don't see how he wins here, even though I think he should. Gunther's reign has had some really good matches, but I don't know where they go from here unless it's Punk (who I think is set to feud with Rollins next). Gunther retains.



US title match - They have done a decent job with the build up to this with only having a few weeks to do it. Knight's reign has been so-so, but it has been more to do with the lack of top challengers, even though the matches have been decent to really good. I think they make the switch here. Nakamura wins.



IC triple threat - This is going to be match of the night. All 3 guys can bring it and bring a little bit different from the other ones. This is the perfect spot to give Sheamus the Grand Slam if they wanted, or Kaiser his first singles title. Keeping the belt on Bron is the best choice in my opinion since he lost the first time so soon. Can't go wrong with any of the three really. Bron retains.