Adesanya has cardio for days but the fact is that UFC purposely tries to fill its roster with strikers for entertainment value, Adesanya is one dimensional just like Poatan all these kickboxers will get exposed if there were more wrestlers and BJJ guys its not coincidence that Khabib dominated the UFC as well.



Final note Du Plessis is the best MW on the planet I think he would easily beat Johnny Eblen and if you can't wrestle you can't fight simple as that.