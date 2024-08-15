I am actually not sure who wins between Izzy-DDP

Title. I think Isreal at his peak was better. I think most probably believe that.

But Izzy did get sorta humiliated by Strickland in a fight that was relatively uncompetitive. Not really like the Periera loss where it was a close fight that he was stopped at the end in. On the other side, DDP is on a bit of a roll stopping Whittaker and beating Strickland. Probably a bit fresher in general. Still too wild for me but he seems to be plugging his cardio holes

Style wise Izzy is very technical but not super active if someone isn't coming right at him. He won't have to worry about that as I assume DDP is going to look for him straight away.

idk. It'll be interesting
 
I agree, Izzy's style is sort of kryptonite to someone as sloppy as DDP, but also DDP's pressure is Izzy's kryptonite like how Gastelum was able to turn things into a war. I can't decide who will win to be honest. If I was forced to make a pick maybe DDP because he's younger with less mileage and more confidence at this point, but Izzy could style on him and make him look like a joke and prove people wrong again like in the Pereira rematch. I'm just genuinely happy to see what happens.
 
tough one to call. may hinge on how much confidence izzy has left. i'm sure that strickland fight played with his mind pretty good.
 
Izzy has had moments when he seemed unbeatable, other moments when he seemed overrated. DDP looks very amateurish in the way he fights, but somehow ends up being very effective. I have no earthly idea how this one ends although my gut is leaning DDP probably only because he always seems to surprise me and overacheive beyond my expectations,
 
Due to the stylistic difference, if they both "show up" then it'll come down to whoever "imposes their will."

That said, we've seen Izzy not "show up" a few times; and we've yet to see that in a DDP performance.

I'd say that the smart money should be on Izzy due to his experience.
 
For me, the difference = Izzy likes to POSE A LOT. He's actually not very active.

The threat of his speed, the threat of his technicality, makes a lot of people "hold back" ...

But that was when Izzy was at the height of his career, undefeated.

Izzy has now been KO'd by Pereira (another elite) ... but he has also been walked-down by a feather-fisted doofus in Sean Strickland ... which I believe has emasculated Israel Adesanya for all time.

Dricus has nowhere near the speed or technical savvy of Adesanya — but he is a rough, tough, physical competitor — FAR physically superior to Adesanya, strength-wise and grappling-wise.

The key to this fight is whether Dricus "hangs back" (in which case he loses), or whether he marches forward, doesn't let Izzy "posture and pose" from a distance, and makes Adesanya work entire fight.

Dricus also throws punches we knew don't even think he's ready, and he is a real finisher.

I'm hoping that duplicity makes Adesanya void his feces in the later rounds.
 
Dude's a bit of a basket case.
 
It's a good point. I disagree with Izzy's mental game being weak though, we've seen him lose 2x before and he came back stronger in each fight when he comes back. So I would be surprised if he's not game, but who knows, no one can hold the championship mentality forever.

Strickland has a very difficult style to figure out, if you look at DDP's fight with him, it was close enough that if Strickland had his hand raised I wouldn't have called it a robbery because to me it looked like a Strickland style fight.

I think ultimately it will come down to either Izzy starts counter sniping DDP coming inside early, earning respect enough to get DDP to hold back on coming inside. Or DDP will come in pressuring with an intelligent plan avoiding the big counters and putting Izzy on his backfoot. Izzy is much better with shot selection over DDP, but DDP has that awkward style that makes it hard to time and gets through because its so unfamiliar.

In my head it's 50/50 whoever shows up with the fighting spirit this night on saturday. We'll see if Izzy gets crushed like you predict, for me this is just too close to call in my head.
 
I'll be honest here, I am consistently wrong about DDP. I think he looks terrible, always, a lumbering unathletic dork who looks like he's had multiple knee and hip surgeries and does nothing but lift weights.

That said he keeps fucking winning, so I consistently look stupid thinking he's going to be outclassed by more skilled fighters.
 
I kind of feel like this fight might be similar to the Izzy/Whittaker fights.
 
Izzy thrives in this position, the Pereira comeback was one of the greatest mma moments ever, I wouldnt be surprised if he makes it look easy.
 
