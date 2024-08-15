I am actually not sure who wins between Izzy-DDP

IronGolem007 said: For me, the difference = Izzy likes to POSE A LOT. He's actually not very active.



The threat of his speed, the threat of his technicality, makes a lot of people "hold back" ...



But that was when Izzy was at the height of his career, undefeated.



Izzy has now been KO'd by Pereira (another elite) ... but he has also been walked-down by a feather-fisted doofus in Sean Strickland ... which I believe has emasculated Israel Adesanya for all time.



Dricus has nowhere near the speed or technical savvy of Adesanya — but he is a rough, tough, physical competitor — FAR physically superior to Adesanya, strength-wise and grappling-wise.



The key to this fight is whether Dricus "hangs back" (in which case he loses), or whether he marches forward, doesn't let Izzy "posture and pose" from a distance, and makes Adesanya work entire fight.



Dricus also throws punches we knew don't even think he's ready, and he is a real finisher.



I'm hoping that duplicity makes Adesanya void his feces in the later rounds. Click to expand...

It's a good point. I disagree with Izzy's mental game being weak though, we've seen him lose 2x before and he came back stronger in each fight when he comes back. So I would be surprised if he's not game, but who knows, no one can hold the championship mentality forever.Strickland has a very difficult style to figure out, if you look at DDP's fight with him, it was close enough that if Strickland had his hand raised I wouldn't have called it a robbery because to me it looked like a Strickland style fight.I think ultimately it will come down to either Izzy starts counter sniping DDP coming inside early, earning respect enough to get DDP to hold back on coming inside. Or DDP will come in pressuring with an intelligent plan avoiding the big counters and putting Izzy on his backfoot. Izzy is much better with shot selection over DDP, but DDP has that awkward style that makes it hard to time and gets through because its so unfamiliar.In my head it's 50/50 whoever shows up with the fighting spirit this night on saturday. We'll see if Izzy gets crushed like you predict, for me this is just too close to call in my head.