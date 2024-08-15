I am actually not sure who wins between Izzy-DDP

XThe GreatestX
Title. I think Isreal at his peak was better. I think most probably believe that.
But Izzy did get sorta humiliated by Strickland in a fight that was relatively uncompetitive. Not really like the Periera loss where it was a close fight that he was stopped at the end in. On the other side, DDP is on a bit of a roll stopping Whittaker and beating Strickland. Probably a bit fresher in general. Still too wild for me but he seems to be plugging his cardio holes
Style wise Izzy is very technical but not super active if someone isn't coming right at him. He won't have to worry about that as I assume DDP is going to look for him straight away.
idk. It'll be interesting
