I am more interested in seeing DDP fight Khamzat next

Sure Khamzat doesn't deserve it and has done nothing in MW, but the ufc has set a precedence of giving unwarranted title shots (chito, stipe, rountreee, colby).



I really dont care to see ddp vs strickland because I have seen it. DDp probaly does even better in a rematch and puts it away.



Just do DDP vs khamzat as that is someone he hasn't fought. DO strickland vs whittaker.



Just scrap whitaker and khamzat and replace it with jiri vs hill or chandler vs colby