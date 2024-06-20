Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

I bred combat dogs for 25 years.

I know breeders of greyhounds, as well as breeders of racehorses, who spent a lifetime buying, breeding, and racing these animals.



There are certain "form follows function" rule in perpetuating a line of performance animals.

In other words, you will never see a "fast" basset hound, that can in any way compete with a Greyhound, due to the physical differences.

There are also subtleties in mentality, gameness, and a "do or die" attitude that can be selected-for, cultivated, and bred for.



I've studied boxing history for 45 years.



Anyway, we all know that human beings are not "bred" to fight; but there are still certain "form follows function" RULES OF PHYSICALITY that can be observed by a knowledgeable eye.

IMO, DDP and Ikram have similar physicalities, but come from different backgrounds, have different training, etc.



DDP I think is a "poor man's" version of Aliskerov.



IMO, after watching the Khamzat/Ikram fight many times, Aliskerov's only weakness is that he is slow.

Aliskerov also carries body fat on him, that he should get rid of, possibly even fighting and a lighter weight.

Chimaev was lean and ripped for that fight, and was noticeably quicker.



Other than the loss to Chimaev, Aliskerov is a serious opponent — and I think better than Robert Whittaker.



If Whittaker beats him, I think it will be early, if he catches Aliskerov cold, because Whittaker is quick and precise.



If the fight starts to go a while, I think Aliskerov will eat Whittaker alive, likely knocking him out.