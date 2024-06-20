  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

Been studying both of these two fighters.

I think Aliskerov and DDP have similar body types, and a plodding + heavy-handed style.

The difference is, I think Aliskerov has cleaner punching technique, and better overall MMA grappling skills.
Ikram can finish a fight, with one punch, from either hand.
As a World Sambo Champion, Ikram is also the better cage grappler.

Both he and DDP have a unusually-shaped back musculature, like turtles, which gives them a "leaf spring" strict advantage in ground competition.

As such, as DDP routed Whittaker, I think Aliskerov is going to do the same.

Not sure DDP can overcome the speed deficit to be Izzy, but if he does, DDP vs. Aliskerov should be a banger.

Thoughts on who wins, if so?
 
Both he and DDP have a unusually-shaped back musculature
No pictures?!
No pictures?!
 
Umm they are two completely different fighters. In every way. Actually, it's hard to think of two more different fighters in the same weight class.
Yes and no.

I think their physiques and physical attributes are similar, but Aliskerov is a better in every category.
 
No pictures?!
No pictures?!
I bred combat dogs for 25 years.
I know breeders of greyhounds, as well as breeders of racehorses, who spent a lifetime buying, breeding, and racing these animals.

There are certain "form follows function" rules in perpetuating a line of performance animals.
In other words, you will never see a "fast" basset hound, that can in any way compete with a greyhound, due to the physical differences.
There are also subtleties in mentality, gameness, and a "do or die" attitude that can be selected-for, cultivated, and bred-for.

I've also studied boxing history for 45 years.

Anyway, we all know that human beings are not "bred" to fight, or "bred" to perform in any way.
But there are still certain "form follows function" RULES OF PHYSICALITY that can be observed by knowledgeable eyes.
IMO, DDP and Ikram have similar physicalities, but come from different backgrounds, have different training, etc.

DDP I think is a "poor man's" version of Aliskerov.

IMO, after watching the Khamzat/Ikram fight many times, Aliskerov's only weakness is that he is slow.
Aliskerov also carries body fat on him, that he should get rid of, possibly even fighting and a lighter weight.
Chimaev was lean and ripped for that fight, and was noticeably quicker.

Anyway, other than the loss to Chimaev, Aliskerov is a serious opponent — and I think better than Robert Whittaker.

If Whittaker beats him, I think it will be early, if he catches Aliskerov cold, because Whittaker is quick and precise.

If the fight starts to go a while, I think Aliskerov will eat Whittaker alive, likely knocking him out.
 
I bred combat dogs for 25 years.
I know breeders of greyhounds, as well as breeders of racehorses, who spent a lifetime buying, breeding, and racing these animals.

There are certain "form follows function" rule in perpetuating a line of performance animals.
In other words, you will never see a "fast" basset hound, that can in any way compete with a Greyhound, due to the physical differences.
There are also subtleties in mentality, gameness, and a "do or die" attitude that can be selected-for, cultivated, and bred for.

I've studied boxing history for 45 years.

Anyway, we all know that human beings are not "bred" to fight; but there are still certain "form follows function" RULES OF PHYSICALITY that can be observed by a knowledgeable eye.
IMO, DDP and Ikram have similar physicalities, but come from different backgrounds, have different training, etc.

DDP I think is a "poor man's" version of Aliskerov.

IMO, after watching the Khamzat/Ikram fight many times, Aliskerov's only weakness is that he is slow.
Aliskerov also carries body fat on him, that he should get rid of, possibly even fighting and a lighter weight.
Chimaev was lean and ripped for that fight, and was noticeably quicker.

Other than the loss to Chimaev, Aliskerov is a serious opponent — and I think better than Robert Whittaker.

If Whittaker beats him, I think it will be early, if he catches Aliskerov cold, because Whittaker is quick and precise.

If the fight starts to go a while, I think Aliskerov will eat Whittaker alive, likely knocking him out.
Killer post with abundant facts. Izzy will surely follow up, seeking pup info.
 
DDP: Make it gritty and dirty and outlast the opponent. His strengths include size, power, toughness and ability to mix things up.

Aliskerov: Typical methodical Dagi style + KO power.

DDP is also a giant for the division while Aliskerov seems on the smaller side.
 
DDP: Make it gritty and dirty and outlast the opponent. His strengths include size, power, toughness and ability to mix things up.

Aliskerov: Typical methodical Dagi style + KO power.

DDP is also a giant for the division while Aliskerov seems on the smaller side.
I agree, DDP is bigger for the weight, but Aliskerov is more powerful and more polished.

I think he beats DDP everywhere.
 
