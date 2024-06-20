Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,923
- Reaction score
- 8,358
Been studying both of these two fighters.
I think Aliskerov and DDP have similar body types, and a plodding + heavy-handed style.
The difference is, I think Aliskerov has cleaner punching technique, and better overall MMA grappling skills.
Ikram can finish a fight, with one punch, from either hand.
As a World Sambo Champion, Ikram is also the better cage grappler.
Both he and DDP have a unusually-shaped back musculature, like turtles, which gives them a "leaf spring" strict advantage in ground competition.
As such, as DDP routed Whittaker, I think Aliskerov is going to do the same.
Not sure DDP can overcome the speed deficit to be Izzy, but if he does, DDP vs. Aliskerov should be a banger.
Thoughts on who wins, if so?
