Reasons Izzy Is Losing

1. No UFC fighter in history have regained their championship belt back TWICE.

2. After Dricus had his nose surgery, he proved he has cardio now. He went a hard 5 rounds with Strickland who is the king of cardio. So we know Dricus can go the full 5 moving forward.

3. Dricus can implement Strickland's constant moving forward strategy WITH takedowns.

4. As he's gotten older, Israel has been taking more and more damage. He's absorbing a lot more damage than when he was younger. 58 significant strikes from Vettori. 59 from Whitaker. 90 from Cannonier. Alex Pereira landed 91.
Conclusion: Adesanya is slipping.

5. Dricus has been targeting and training for Izzy for years and Izzy hasn't fought in a year. His timing will be off.

6. Izzy seemed mentally unstable with his recent press conference and just being overly emotional as a whole.

I do think in his prime, Izzy beats DDP handily. DDP is still sloppy and sticks his chin up.
 
Your final sentence is why this could go the other way.

Izzy is very good at counterstiking and has the reach on Dricus.

If Dricus gets too sloppy he may get countered when over extending and leaving his chin up.
 
#4. Cant say hes slipping since competition increased at the same time he got older.
 
So imma tell you like this. Izzy is gnna act a fool on this boy and win the title.

He may even submit him bro. Like a bulldog choke bro
 
Dricus looks sloppy as fuck but never pays for it lol. Seems to work for him. His overextending punches allow him to hit opponents where they'd normally be safe and idk if Izzy will be able to handle it.
 
Adesanya is going to put a beating on that boy.
 
After that performance against a jabbing robot, I have zero faith in Izzy anymore. I'm not picking this fight whatsoever.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Dricus looks sloppy as fuck but never pays for it lol. Seems to work for him. His overextending punches allow him to hit opponents where they'd normally be safe and idk if Izzy will be able to handle it.
He actually does pay for it. Got tagged a bunch by Brunson, Tavares, Till, Whitaker and Strickland. It's just that he's strong and has a chin with cardio so he bullrushes through it.

But that style definitely doesn't have longevity.
 
I think this is probably Izzy's last time winning the title and staying on top. I predict he'll beat DDP
 
I like Izzy as a fighter, thought he was gonna stop DDP but damn seeing him cry... I think he gets cooked

1723873687070.png
 
1. Maximum rustlement of jimmies
 
