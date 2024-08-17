Reasons Izzy Is Losing

1. No UFC fighter in history have regained their championship belt back TWICE.



2. After Dricus had his nose surgery, he proved he has cardio now. He went a hard 5 rounds with Strickland who is the king of cardio. So we know Dricus can go the full 5 moving forward.



3. Dricus can implement Strickland's constant moving forward strategy WITH takedowns.



4. As he's gotten older, Israel has been taking more and more damage. He's absorbing a lot more damage than when he was younger. 58 significant strikes from Vettori. 59 from Whitaker. 90 from Cannonier. Alex Pereira landed 91.

Conclusion: Adesanya is slipping.



5. Dricus has been targeting and training for Izzy for years and Izzy hasn't fought in a year. His timing will be off.



6. Izzy seemed mentally unstable with his recent press conference and just being overly emotional as a whole.



I do think in his prime, Izzy beats DDP handily. DDP is still sloppy and sticks his chin up.