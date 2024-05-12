Would you say Taylor Swift is now bigger than Elvis?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,108
Reaction score
7,633
Would you say that Taylor Swift as an artist and international ICON is now bigger globally than Elvis?
 
Absolutely, she's a worldwide megastar to everyone regardless of race, creed, gender, nationality or religion, Elvis is still important to a few old white dudes who will all be dead soon
 
No that's retarded

Most people don't know who Taylor Swift is

Everybody knew the king
 
i wasnt alive when elvis was poppin off, but taylor swift aint exactly setting the world on fire.

swift is bought and paid for.
 
KungFuFoo said:
i wasnt alive when elvis was poppin off, but taylor swift aint exactly setting the world on fire.

swift is bought and paid for.
Click to expand...

She's on a year long world tour at this very moment, selling out arenas and stadiums on 4 different continents

That sure seems like a lotta smoke to me
 
Tay-Tay's easy on the eyes but Elvis was a fucking dreamboat.

elvis-alfred-wertheimer-archive.jpg

anxiety-stress.gif
 
Pliny Pete said:
Absolutely, she's a worldwide megastar to everyone regardless of race, creed, gender, nationality or religion, Elvis is still important to a few old white dudes who will all be dead soon
Click to expand...

Same could be said for Elvis in his day and decades after he died. There was a whole sub culture of Elvis impersonators for succeeding generations.

The first post had it right. We’ll see if Taylor Swift is still important to a few old white women in 50 years. I have a feeling she won’t be

It’s fair to say Elvis’ legacy is perhaps getting lost in time…despite the movie bringing some of it back. You can’t compare somebody who is hot in the moment to somebody who was hot for decades after he died. Obviously she still has work to do.
 
You still hear Elvis songs all the time and he's still talked about.. hes been dead for 50 years. I don't think Taylor Swift is going to have that type of legacy... Or even anything close to it.


In the moment she's very successful, globally.. I don't really think she will be nearly as big in ten years. And will be long forgotten in 75

But I suppose it depends on what she does next. She could make a turn in her career and start writing more sophisticated music that appeals to adults.. or become a big movie star. I think she would have to do both of those things extremely well to rival Elvis. And I'm not a Taylor Swift hater, I think she's clearly brilliant and talented.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GearSolidMetal
Trigger a giant fanbase with a single sentence....
14 15 16
Replies
301
Views
12K
Joe_Armstrong
Joe_Armstrong
SakurabasEar
Social AI generated Taylor Swift Images spark outrage
15 16 17
Replies
327
Views
15K
panamaican
panamaican

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,066
Messages
55,536,323
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top