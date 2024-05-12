Would you say Taylor Swift is now bigger than Elvis?

Bornstarch
@Brown
Feb 17, 2020
- 3,108
- 7,633
Would you say that Taylor Swift as an artist and international ICON is now bigger globally than Elvis?
i wasnt alive when elvis was poppin off, but taylor swift aint exactly setting the world on fire.
swift is bought and paid for.
Absolutely, she's a worldwide megastar to everyone regardless of race, creed, gender, nationality or religion, Elvis is still important to a few old white dudes who will all be dead soon