Would you say Taylor Swift is now bigger than Elvis?

You still hear Elvis songs all the time and he's still talked about.. hes been dead for 50 years. I don't think Taylor Swift is going to have that type of legacy... Or even anything close to it.





In the moment she's very successful, globally.. I don't really think she will be nearly as big in ten years. And will be long forgotten in 75



But I suppose it depends on what she does next. She could make a turn in her career and start writing more sophisticated music that appeals to adults.. or become a big movie star. I think she would have to do both of those things extremely well to rival Elvis. And I'm not a Taylor Swift hater, I think she's clearly brilliant and talented.