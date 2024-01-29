Modern Fame

"In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes."

It seems like in the past, there were more truly famous people. People who everyone would recognize. Whether you were young or old, whether you were a fan or not, you would know who they are.

There are people who still fit this description, but most of them have been famous for many years.
Eg- Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, LeBron James, Donald Trump
Even if you don't follow pop music, movies, sports, or politics, you still know these people. But they all became famous >5 year ago

There are so many different options for entertainment now, that I'm not sure that type of fame can still be created. People can choose to follow the things and people who interest them, and ignore the ones that don't.

Who is the most famous person who only became famous within the past 5 years?



1706497027701.png
 
