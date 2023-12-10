eddymotto
The series, which is based on the hit 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and will air on Prime Video in 2024.
The show will be a departure from the movie's plot, with Glover and Erskine's characters playing a pair of "lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan"
The original 2005 film is famous for leading to Brad Pitt leaving Jennifer Aniston and marrying Angelina Jolie. It also made $500m at the box office.
Are you looking forward to the 2024 version?
