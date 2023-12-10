Television New Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series

eddymotto

eddymotto

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
11,246
Reaction score
5,308
The series, which is based on the hit 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and will air on Prime Video in 2024.

The show will be a departure from the movie's plot, with Glover and Erskine's characters playing a pair of "lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan"

The original 2005 film is famous for leading to Brad Pitt leaving Jennifer Aniston and marrying Angelina Jolie. It also made $500m at the box office.

Are you looking forward to the 2024 version?

1702166520950.png


 
eddymotto said:
The series, which is based on the hit 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and will air on Prime Video in 2024.

The show will be a departure from the movie's plot, with Glover and Erskine's characters playing a pair of "lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan"

The original 2005 film is famous for leading to Brad Pitt leaving Jennifer Aniston and marrying Angelina Jolie. It also made $500m at the box office.

Are you looking forward to the 2024 version?

View attachment 1015830


Click to expand...

Another remake? Finding originality in Hollywood is tougher than finding a non-pedophile in Hollywood

<DisgustingHHH>
 
Pliny Pete said:
Will multiple people get stabbed once in the shoulder with a 3 inch blade and instantly drop dead like in the movie?
Click to expand...

an ultra-realistic version could be interesting. at least one of the main characters would have a colonoscopy bag due to a terrible previous injury. does not feel on-brand for Amazon tho
 
Fedorgasm said:
Why even call it that if they're going to change the storyline?
Click to expand...

I’m left wondering the same thing. Like 3/4 of the fun of the movie was the True Lies aspect of it, except that it essentially went both ways, each spouse was leading a double life from the other. This appears to be absolutely nothing like that whatsoever.
 
seems like a dumb move to market it as a remake since it's not the same premise. You got the goofs that will be pissed off they aren't white, and the people pissed off it's not even close to the same story. And the people pissed off "we got another remake." They should have just called it "The Johnsons" or something and marketed it as an original new show.
 
I'm in. Donald Glover's credit is always good.

And technically it's not a remake of the 2005 film because that was also a remake.
 
Kyler Ruxin said:
seems like a dumb move to market it as a remake since it's not the same premise. You got the goofs that will be pissed off they aren't white, and the people pissed off it's not even close to the same story. And the people pissed off "we got another remake." They should have just called it "The Johnsons" or something and marketed it as an original new show.
Click to expand...

Also, one of the selling points of the Pitt - Jolie movie was watching two of the most ridiculously hot(no homo, Brad)stars in the world play off one another. Glover and Erskine are Bose Dimes in comparison to Prime Brangalina.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Why even call it that if they're going to change the storyline?
Click to expand...
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
I’m left wondering the same thing. Like 3/4 of the fun of the movie was the True Lies aspect of it, except that it essentially went both ways, each spouse was leading a double life from the other. This appears to be absolutely nothing like that whatsoever.
Click to expand...
Super lazy marketing. They want to ride off the coattails of how well the movie did. Probably partially inspired by the movie but they aren’t even married so it’s already off to a terrible start.
 
Is this Glover's update to "This is America"?

"Corporate mercenaries/spies with a partnership with the public sector both home and abroad"

I feel like there has been a handful of shows that follow that plotline over the past couple of years.

(Adjusts tinfoil hat) almost seems astroturfed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,559
Messages
55,009,258
Members
174,550
Latest member
Bohuslav Danko

Share this page

Back
Top