Wonderboy on fighting MVP "I think people would boo that fight"

451059470_1066972235061263_1998585199752817778_n.jpg



“I think it would be great, especially Ian Garry but at this point in time, I kind of see where he’s at like he’s just looking for the gold. I don’t think he would even want to give me a chance. I’m ranked #9, he’s close to the title, I think he’s looking for that next.”



“That’s the thing, I think it would just be that. Just moving around and staring at each other the whole time"
We’re both counter strikers, you know, we got that karate background, we want guys to come forward so they run into our techniques, so we can work our angles, so we can blitz but when you have another counter striker on the other side of the Octagon with you, it could possibly be one of the most boring fights ever and I think people would boo it. I think people would boo that fight, I really do man.”

 
He's probably not wrong.

Would look like a glorifoed staring contest.

Hopefully it never happens and Dana won't be convinced to start up a new Power Stare company that's bigger than soccer.
 
I'd rather have MVP vs Leon/Shavkat/Neal/Buckley.
 
Yeah, they're both largely distance controlling fairly conservative, measured strikers by nature who can look spectacular when facing significantly less skilled strikers.
 
