Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.

Leon Edwards

Aug 21, 2022
Leon is on a tear best Usman 2x who is a WW goat. Beat strong wrestler in Colby.

There are some real killers in the division that could make for big fights. Shavkat, Khamzat, Islam even MVP are huge fights.

Leon already beat Belal, yes there was an eye poke but before that Belal was getting beaten badly. Leon has better striking and enough grappling to avoid getting gnp.

The belal fight is the easiest fight Leon could take but no one is excited to see it...
 
The fight was only one round and was declared a NC...
Plus it was short notice for Belal, stepping in for Khamzat. I don't really understand how you could hold this against him as an argument for him not to get his well deserved shot.

At this point, just book the fight to get it over with. Co-main for Aspinall/Blaydes will work well.
 
Balal is a boring fight. Feels though like the powers that be want to force us to see this fight even though all those fights you listed would be much better.
Just like Jones stipe. Nobody cares about that fight but yet here we are watching Jones last fight on a guy that can barely walk like he's not in constant pain
 
2 of the most boring fighters in recent memory and yet the only fight that makes sense for either. I sure as fuck wouldn't watch it but it absolutely the right fight.
 
Kind of a bad argument...wasn't Belal a short notice replacement for Khamzat?

Belal ranked higher than Shavkat?
Khamzat doesn't fight at WW anymore?
No more champ/champ (Islam) fights unless you vacate?
 
