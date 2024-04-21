Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.

Leon is on a tear best Usman 2x who is a WW goat. Beat strong wrestler in Colby.



There are some real killers in the division that could make for big fights. Shavkat, Khamzat, Islam even MVP are huge fights.



Leon already beat Belal, yes there was an eye poke but before that Belal was getting beaten badly. Leon has better striking and enough grappling to avoid getting gnp.



The belal fight is the easiest fight Leon could take but no one is excited to see it...