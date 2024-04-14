leon waiting to fight the winner of chandler and connor

ive heard from a few podcast today that the winner of chandler and connor will get a title shot. at least this is what leon is asking for as financially this lets him retire.

belal is screwed either way. the best case for him is a fight against colby. they dont want to risk shavkat losing to belal to make the fight. usman is not interested in fighting belal either. belal is also coming up on a year of inactivity so there is a chance he gets his ranking stripped if he doesnt take a fight.
 
