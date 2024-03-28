Why Jared Cannonier is in the worst possible position to be in right now

Leap frogging Rob over him and having Rob Vs Khamzat as a #1 title contender fight. you can't convince me that this isn't because they are scared Jared is going to derail Khamzat. Rob just got finished by DDP a fight ago and more recently had a pretty competitive fight with Costa for a decision win in which he almost got finished again. Mean while Jared just ran through Vettori and before that beat Strickland who just lost the belt. It's clear that Rob is the much more winnable fight for Khamzat than Jared is at this stage since Rob no longer has any finishing power and is visibly on the decline. Then when it comes to DDP. Jared most definitely has the power and strength to be a serious problem for DDP. Especially since DDP is very hittable and I'd argue Jared has better striking than him. Not only that but his TDD is quite solid and I doubt DDP takes him down easily if at all. The UFC knows putting Jared ahead of Izzy is too much of a risk and would likely fuck their plans of Izzy vs DDP. They also know that putting Jared ahead of Rob for a title eliminator against Khamzat is also very risky as it could possibly ruin their plans of Izzy vs Khamzat. I can't believe my boy is getting fucked due to stupid politics man..

Who cares. Go back to LHW then. He already lost to Izzy and Whitgatekeeper. He's basically the MW version of Gilbert Burns or Brian Ortega now.
 
Strickland beat Jared, but I do believe Jared has a better chance of derailing Khamzat than Whittaker does.
 
Who cares. Go back to LHW then. He already lost to Izzy and Whitgatekeeper. He's basically the MW version of Gilbert Burns or Brian Ortega now.
How tf is Jared anything like Brian? He's not a rank squatter. Secondly, just because he lost to Whittaker and Izzy in the past doesn't mean he isn't more deserving than Rob to get the fight vs Khamzat. Rob has already fought Izzy twice and lost yet he gets to have the chance to earn another chance at a TS despite just getting finished by the current champ a fight ago? just LOL
 
I can think of worse positions to be in. Under a really fat chick, for example.
 
Seriously though learn how to do paragraph. It's not hard
 
Cannonier vs. Stickland 2 needs to be next.
 
