Last night, Paulo Costa declared on social media that his next fight will be in June. And according to Bendaman he later pinned a comment mentioning Jared:
This makes sense as two months ago Jared talked about a potential fight with Chimaev, and how a return in June would be the perfect timing for him.
Most likely the UFC will save Chim for a bigger name, while Paulo and Jared both have faced Izzy, Whittaker and Vettori but never eachother.
Also, @BoxerMaurits said earlier this week that he heard this match-up was in the works. So I think it's safe to say that it's about to get official!
Your thoughts on the fight?
