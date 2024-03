Last night, Paulo Costa declared on social media that his next fight will be in June. And according to Bendaman he later pinned a comment mentioning Jared:This makes sense as two months ago Jared talked about a potential fight with Chimaev, and how a return in June would be the perfect timing for him.Most likely the UFC will save Chim for a bigger name, while Paulo and Jared both have faced Izzy, Whittaker and Vettori but never eachother.Also, @BoxerMaurits said earlier this week that he heard this match-up was in the works. So I think it's safe to say that it's about to get official!Your thoughts on the fight?