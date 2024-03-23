Rumored Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier about to go down in June

Last night, Paulo Costa declared on social media that his next fight will be in June. And according to Bendaman he later pinned a comment mentioning Jared:



This makes sense as two months ago Jared talked about a potential fight with Chimaev, and how a return in June would be the perfect timing for him.
Most likely the UFC will save Chim for a bigger name, while Paulo and Jared both have faced Izzy, Whittaker and Vettori but never eachother.

Also, @BoxerMaurits said earlier this week that he heard this match-up was in the works. So I think it's safe to say that it's about to get official!

Your thoughts on the fight?
 
I like Cannoniers boxing a lot better than Costa's, but age can play a factor, Cannonier is almost 40 FFS, although is seemingly getting better in his old age.
 
Cannonier needs to throw more often. Maybe Costa can bring it out of him.
 
I like it. Hopefully Costa can actually make it to the cage. Should be a pretty decent scrap if so.
 
