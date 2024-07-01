  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why isn't anyone wrestling Pereira?

Its the obvious best chance of beating him but no one is trying. Did Jiri shoot even once? These guys for some reason have unexplained confidence in their standup, despite all the evidence telling them not to. Look at 170 for example. Ian Garry is a striker and still had the intelligence to rely on wrestling vs MVP. He specifically gameplanned for it. Where is the fight IQ at light heavyweight? The arguable best wrestler in the division has publicly stated he plans to stand with Pereira. Wtf is wrong with these guys?

It's hard to be interested in the division with such poor fight IQ shown from every fighter. Imagine Jones committing to a striking battle against Pereira. It would never happen. The guy could come back tonight and just take his belt back.
 
You cant just shoot, that dude will give you a flying knee if your not careful. Its not that easy. MVP is no Poatan.
 
because most of the top 10 lack the wrestling chops to get the job done. In my opinion, Magomed Ankalaev is the greatest threat to his reign.
 
He literally didn't try.

Everyone go back and watch Jon Jones last fight to see what skill and fight IQ looks like. He took no chances, tentatively engaged on the feet while protecting his chin, then shot as soon as possible and committed to the ground.
 
Masculine/fighters ego. They think its a bitch move to concede that hes just so much better and more of a man than they are in the standup that they have to resort to dropping to their knees and diving for his legs.
 
Jones having anything to do with this discussion is lol. Good job outing yourself.

Jones is holding out for ancient Stipe who hasn't fought or won in years. It's an irrelevant point. Way to jump the shark after the question in your OP. What a waste of time.
 
He's not helpless on the ground. Ankalaev poses an interesting threat, but lets not act like he's a lights out wrestler either. He's good, but not great. He's also never finished anyone by sub.
 
