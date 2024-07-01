Why isn't anyone wrestling Pereira?

Its the obvious best chance of beating him but no one is trying. Did Jiri shoot even once? These guys for some reason have unexplained confidence in their standup, despite all the evidence telling them not to. Look at 170 for example. Ian Garry is a striker and still had the intelligence to rely on wrestling vs MVP. He specifically gameplanned for it. Where is the fight IQ at light heavyweight? The arguable best wrestler in the division has publicly stated he plans to stand with Pereira. Wtf is wrong with these guys?



It's hard to be interested in the division with such poor fight IQ shown from every fighter. Imagine Jones committing to a striking battle against Pereira. It would never happen. The guy could come back tonight and just take his belt back.