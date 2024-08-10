I just got a youtube ad

(usually I go in thru brave browser but I am stoned and I guess I forgot)



And it was one of the presidential candidates. Asking ME for $5.



That is NOT the kind of person who should be president of the biggest economy on the planet.



I don't think it is asking TO MUCH that our presidential candidates be drawn from the contingency of the population that DOESN'T NEED TO BORROW 5 FUCKING DOLLARS from ME.



US politics are such a fucking joke.

I want this election to be over so I can stop hearing about these goddamn idiots.

These corny ass real life Zaphrod Beeblebrox fucking clowns need to fuck off.

All of them.



/rant



Love Jeff.