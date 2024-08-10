Elections Why is the US presidential candidate asking me for $5?

I just got a youtube ad
(usually I go in thru brave browser but I am stoned and I guess I forgot)

And it was one of the presidential candidates. Asking ME for $5.

That is NOT the kind of person who should be president of the biggest economy on the planet.

I don't think it is asking TO MUCH that our presidential candidates be drawn from the contingency of the population that DOESN'T NEED TO BORROW 5 FUCKING DOLLARS from ME.

US politics are such a fucking joke.
I want this election to be over so I can stop hearing about these goddamn idiots.
These corny ass real life Zaphrod Beeblebrox fucking clowns need to fuck off.
All of them.

/rant

Love Jeff.
 
"Borrow" five dollars from you?

The homeless guy that would spend your five bucks on a half pint of vodka is more likely to pay you back.

This ain't borrowing, they want you to GIVE them five dollars.
 
Clearly it wasnt Trump, if it was opening that email would have automatically deducted it from your account.
 
I know a guy who wants only 4 dollars to be President.
 
Was a time they would pay us for our vote buy us stuff, now mofos drain money everywhere, trump said he no take paycheck for being pres but kept his companies that paid him way more than any office could only US president to not give up their company greedy asswipe.
 
