  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who's someone you're certain is going to be champion in the UFC?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@red
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
9,017
Reaction score
15,546
For me, it's Kayla. I'd bet money on her taking the belt.

Next, Shavkat. The guy is doing everything right to turn himself into the best. None of that Khamzat bullshit; this dude isn't rushing anywhere and is improving his skillset at every rung of the ladder.

Otherwise... this fucking sport is too crazy and dramatic for me to call anything. All I know is, Colby won't be getting a belt. And if Belal gets a belt, Dana's going to have someone steal it out of his locker room, like they tried with GSP.
 
Tsarukyan, worst case scenario he loses to Islam who is 32 and will presumably be retired in ~3yrs. He's 27y/o and beat Oliveira already with the rest of the division being a lot less dangerous than Oliveira so there's really no one to stop him from becoming champ once Islam is gone, and he has a chance against Islam too
 
gentel said:
Tsarukyan, worst case scenario he loses to Islam who is 32 and will presumably be retired in ~3yrs. He's 27y/o and beat Oliveira already with the rest of the division being a lot less dangerous than Oliveira so there's really no one to stop him from becoming champ once Islam is gone, and he has a chance against Islam too
Click to expand...

You sure about that? After Islam defends 5-6 times, Usman Nurmagomedov will be next. That is father's plan.
 
In life there are few certainties, and in MMA even fewer, but if I had to bet my life on any one fighter becoming champion, Kayla Harrison certainly feels like the safest bet.

There are a few fighters that I expect to win the belt pretty soon, and a whole bunch of fighters that I expect to win it at some point.

Within the next year or so:

Kayla Harrison
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Within the next few years:

Erin Blanchfield
Carlos Ulberg
Magomed Ankalaev
Ian Machado Garry
Sean Brady
Arman Tsarukyan
Movsar Evloev
Merab Dvalishvili
Umar Nurmagomedov
Steve Erceg
Tatsuro Taira

Should happen eventually:

Shamil Gaziev (if he fixes his cardio)
Bo Nickal (if he has chin and heart)
Khamzat Chimaev (if he fights)
Michael Morales
Sean Brady
Jaqueline Amorim

Probably Kayla Harrison is the only one I am close to certain about though.
 
If Khamzat ever maintains his health, he's a pretty safe bet, but, idk, at this point. Shavkat is probably a safer bet, since he stays healthy.

I'ma throw Lopes out there. He's in a tough division, and may not hold the belt for very long, but he's got it everywhere and he's got the mentality to go along with it. And, I'd like to see it, bc I believe there'd be a trail of bodies in his wake.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
If Khamzat ever maintains his health, he's a pretty safe bet, but, idk, at this point. Shavkat is probably a safer bet, since he stays healthy.

I'ma throw Lopes out there. He's in a tough division, and may not hold the belt for very long, but he's got it everywhere and he's got the mentality to go along with it. And, I'd like to see it, bc I believe there'd be a trail of bodies in his wake.
Click to expand...
I almost put Lopes on my list and now I wish I had. If he goes on a title run I will be so hyped.
 
Shavkat Rakhmonov
Steve Erceg
Arman Tsarukyan
Movsar Evloev/Diego Lopes (I could see these 2 taking the belt from each other)
Israel Adesanya (I'd bet my cat's soul that he takes it back from Dricus Du Plessis)
Maybe Michel Pereira one day if he doesn't get disqualified or KO'd while performing a flip
No disrespect to Pennington but I think her belt is up for grabs
Edit: I'm keeping my eyes on Payton Talbott. Only 25 but is looking like one of those guys
 
Last edited:
Ares Black said:
I almost put Lopes on my list and now I wish I had. If he goes on a title run I will be so hyped.
Click to expand...
He came out of nowhere to become one of my favorites. Genuinely a pleasure to watch work his craft. He has circumstance on his side, fighting #3, so he has a clear path to a title shot, only needs to keep doing what he's been doing. That fight is gonna be a banger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Are you one to believe no matter what happens in the WW division Shavkat is destined to be champion?
Replies
2
Views
191
wolffanghameha
W
hswrestler
Is Islam the biggest threat to Leon's Belt?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
andgonsil
andgonsil
blaseblase
Colby lost his prom date, who is he going to fight now?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
Koala
Koala
NoBiasJustMMA
Is Topuria the most unlikable UFC champion in UFC history?
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,502
Messages
55,696,861
Members
174,903
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top