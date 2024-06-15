Who's someone you're certain is going to be champion in the UFC?

In life there are few certainties, and in MMA even fewer, but if I had to bet my life on any one fighter becoming champion, Kayla Harrison certainly feels like the safest bet.



There are a few fighters that I expect to win the belt pretty soon, and a whole bunch of fighters that I expect to win it at some point.



Within the next year or so:



Kayla Harrison

Shavkat Rakhmonov



Within the next few years:



Erin Blanchfield

Carlos Ulberg

Magomed Ankalaev

Ian Machado Garry

Sean Brady

Arman Tsarukyan

Movsar Evloev

Merab Dvalishvili

Umar Nurmagomedov

Steve Erceg

Tatsuro Taira



Should happen eventually:



Shamil Gaziev (if he fixes his cardio)

Bo Nickal (if he has chin and heart)

Khamzat Chimaev (if he fights)

Michael Morales

Jaqueline Amorim



Probably Kayla Harrison is the only one I am close to certain about though.