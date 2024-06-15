Who's someone you're certain is going to be champion in the UFC?

don't ask
For me, it's Kayla. I'd bet money on her taking the belt.
Next, Shavkat. The guy is doing everything right to turn himself into the best. None of that Khamzat bullshit; this dude isn't rushing anywhere and is improving his skillset at every rung of the ladder.
Otherwise... this fucking sport is too crazy and dramatic for me to call anything. All I know is, Colby won't be getting a belt. And if Belal gets a belt, Dana's going to have someone steal it out of his locker room, like they tried with GSP.
