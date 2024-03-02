Who should get the next title shot at 155?

We have 3 big fights coming up for the 155 division, you got Dustin vs St Denis next Saturday and Max vs Justin along with Charles vs Arman at UFC 300. This is probably how it will go:

1) Winner of Max vs Justin will more than likely get the shot since both are exciting fighters and have fans, Justin would be on a 3 fight win streak if he wins so no doubt he would be most deserving in that case and has never faced Islam, I could see Max getting the shot if he wins and I would be ok with that especially if the winner of this fight looks impressive

2) Charles vs Arman- IF Charles wins but Justin loses, I can see an argument for giving Charles the shot since he was supposed to rematch Islam a couple months ago

3) Dustin shouldn't be anywhere near a title shot even if he wins since he wouldnt be on a streak compared to the other guys mentioned

4) I highly doubt either St Denis or Arman get the shot even if they win since they aren't well known yet and haven't beaten anyone that good yet, I could see the UFC maybe having these two go at it for a number 1 contender spot if they both win
 
Arman or Justin/Max winner for me.

Rematches are getting boring.
 
Very possible that the winner of BSD-Poirier is who gets it. Simply cause Islam wants to fight in June, specifically requesting 302 and its only 7 weeks after 300.

One of the 300 winners will probably fight him in Abu Dhabi in October.
 
Arman would be a rematch for Islam but it would be more interesting than Charles 2 since their first fight was a couple years back
Arman was about 22 years old and took the fight on short notice for a UFC contract. It was very similar to what Bekzat did for the Umar fight. Also, if you watched the fight, Arman arguably outstruck Islam over the first two rounds and tha gif of the beautiful trip to Mount from Islam was misleading, Arman was able to wrestle from bottom and get back to his feet in like 20 seconds. It was only once Arman gassed in the later 2nd round and especially 3rd Islam pulled away with it. Super competitive fight.

Charles on the other hand seemed lost vs Islam, he was going for takedowns where he'd get counter and took to the mat. He was closing the distance of his volition and getting tied up, he was still pot shotting with singular big strikes vs a pure counter striker in Islam. My God, I saw nothing in their fight that made me want a rematch.
 
If Charles kills Arman I have NO issue with that rematch.

If Justin beats max and looks like a world beater he can sit out and have next.


If Denis beats Dustin then you have him sit and maybe him a bone for UFC paris and build towards him v Islam.


Dustin would need another high level W with the win.

Arman can sneak into the convo if he looks good but I'm not sure.

If max wins and wants the TS you can give it to him off legacy but he would get strangled quickly.
 
