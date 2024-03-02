Who should get the next title shot at 155?

We have 3 big fights coming up for the 155 division, you got Dustin vs St Denis next Saturday and Max vs Justin along with Charles vs Arman at UFC 300. This is probably how it will go:



1) Winner of Max vs Justin will more than likely get the shot since both are exciting fighters and have fans, Justin would be on a 3 fight win streak if he wins so no doubt he would be most deserving in that case and has never faced Islam, I could see Max getting the shot if he wins and I would be ok with that especially if the winner of this fight looks impressive



2) Charles vs Arman- IF Charles wins but Justin loses, I can see an argument for giving Charles the shot since he was supposed to rematch Islam a couple months ago



3) Dustin shouldn't be anywhere near a title shot even if he wins since he wouldnt be on a streak compared to the other guys mentioned



4) I highly doubt either St Denis or Arman get the shot even if they win since they aren't well known yet and haven't beaten anyone that good yet, I could see the UFC maybe having these two go at it for a number 1 contender spot if they both win