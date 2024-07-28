Who is the biggest threat to Tom Aspinall at heavyweight?

Atm I think he would be the favorite over everyone, I doubt Jones will fight him after Stipe but if it happens he still would be the favorite after his last performances.



I ate my crow after the Pavlovich fight but at HW everything can happen so who knows.

I would not even be surprised if he loses by a fluke KO in the future.

Gane has to get through Volkov first and eventhough Volkov lost convincingly against Aspinal the first time around I would not count him out he looked great vs Pavlovich.

Unlike most others I am not dismissing Gane after the Jones fight, he still moves incredible for an HW. If he had more KO power he would be a true nightmare to fight.



Even though I like Almeida I feel he would get stopped rather easily if Aspinall finds the chin. Doubt it will ever happen but Nemkov could be a candidate but he might be too small.



If Jones looks like a superhuman vs Miocic and he takes the fight maybe, but as someone who followed Jones career you cannot to be sure WTF will happen with that guy.