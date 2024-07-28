Who is the biggest threat to Tom Aspinall at heavyweight?

TheWizard
Besides Jon Jones (obiously he'd be the number 1 pick), which we'll probably never see, my picks would be Gane and Almeida.
Gane has the striking to hang with Tom, but is at a big grappling deficit. He has proven cardio though unlike Tom and could make things interesting if the fight went into round 2. Not sure Tom takes him down as easily as Jones did, Jones is a much more proven wrestler than Tom at this stage.
Almeida is a real heavyweight now with great grappling and athleticism. He'd need to get Tom down very early because realistically he has no chance on the feet, but it would be interesting to see Tom's takedown defense get tested for once.
Aspinall would still be the favourite over both of course, he's simply the more complete and dangerous fighter, but they are probably the biggest threats (besides Jones) at this point.
