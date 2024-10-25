Who has the greater chance of beating Poatan? Ankalaev or Rakic?

Tweak896 said: You think Rakic would shoot right away? He was able to control Jan for a round. Also won a few earlier fights with ground control. Just seems to me like more of a striker if you look at his most recent fights. Ankalaev has some pretty low fight IQ so you're right about that as well. I still think if there was a LHW wrestling tournament in the UFC division, probably Ankalaev would come out on top. Click to expand...

I think he's more likely to shoot earlier in the fight, yes. But not sure if he would be able to lay and pray/control him for a long enough time, and would likely get finished on the feet.Also, would Ankalaev have the skills and cardio to grapple Alex for several rounds, or finish him on the ground? They are big guys, and wrestling is cardio taxing. Would his striking defense hold up? Would he handle the leg kicks? Maybe his striking with the takedown threat would give Alex issues, and he could catch him on the feet, but Alex rarely overextends nowadays. Ankalaev is a good wrestler, but he's not Khamzat level.Alex also has a 4" reach advantage. Ankalaev likes to counter strike, he would be in a lot of danger trying to close the distance and could get picked apart by jabs and leg kicks from the outside.Would love to see it, it needs to happen if he gets the win vs Rakic.