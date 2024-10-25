Who has the greater chance of beating Poatan? Ankalaev or Rakic?

I see it the other way, I think Ankalaev would be too stupid to shoot early on. He showed very bad fight IQ vs Jan. He has the attributes to be the more dangerous challenge, though.Ankalaev because he's more of a grappler. Rakic might wanna strike enough to get himself in trouble.
You think Rakic would shoot right away? He was able to control Jan for a round. Also won a few earlier fights with ground control. Just seems to me like more of a striker if you look at his most recent fights. Ankalaev has some pretty low fight IQ so you're right about that as well. I still think if there was a LHW wrestling tournament in the UFC division, probably Ankalaev would come out on top.I see it the other way, I think Ankalaev would be too stupid to shoot early on. He showed very bad fight IQ vs Jan. He has the attributes to be the more dangerous challenge, though.
Even then I don't think he would be a lock to beat Alex, since he doesn't really have submission skills. Good top control, gnp and striking though. Overall better finishing ability than Rakic.
Alex has shown a good ability so far to stay safe on the ground.
I think he's more likely to shoot earlier in the fight, yes. But not sure if he would be able to lay and pray/control him for a long enough time, and would likely get finished on the feet.You think Rakic would shoot right away? He was able to control Jan for a round. Also won a few earlier fights with ground control. Just seems to me like more of a striker if you look at his most recent fights. Ankalaev has some pretty low fight IQ so you're right about that as well. I still think if there was a LHW wrestling tournament in the UFC division, probably Ankalaev would come out on top.
tomorrow we find out that you are a bum, but you already exposed.Rakic
Ank is a bum and will be exposed tomorrow
It's really the opposite. Rakic's only path to victory in most fights is to aggressively hunt the takedown, while Ank barely shoots and stand and bangs with everyone. His IQ is low as well so you know he'd try to prove a point and stand with Poatan.Ankalaev because he's more of a grappler. Rakic might wanna strike enough to get himself in trouble.
THIS I never got why Sherdoggers act like he is some Khabib tier wrestlerAnk barely shoots and stand and bangs with everyone.