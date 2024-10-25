Who has the greater chance of beating Poatan? Ankalaev or Rakic?

Ankalaev because he's more of a grappler. Rakic might wanna strike enough to get himself in trouble.
 
His eventual loss (assuming it happens) is to the best pure wrestler that is smart enough to just relentlessly shoot and never tries to box.
He's 37 or 38 now so it remains to be seen whether that happens before he lays the gloves down.
 
Ankalaev has the better chance of winning easily. Rakic its probably a close decision.
 
Ankalaev because he's more of a grappler. Rakic might wanna strike enough to get himself in trouble.
I see it the other way, I think Ankalaev would be too stupid to shoot early on. He showed very bad fight IQ vs Jan. He has the attributes to be the more dangerous challenge, though.

Even then I don't think he would be a lock to beat Alex, since he doesn't really have submission skills. Good top control, gnp and striking though. Overall better finishing ability than Rakic.

Alex has shown a good ability so far to stay safe on the ground.
 
Y’all know that Ank is a -250 favorite vs Poatan? Rakic probably a big dog vs Alex.
 
If Ankalaev doesn't win tomorrow I doubt he ever gets a title shot against Pereira
 
I see it the other way, I think Ankalaev would be too stupid to shoot early on. He showed very bad fight IQ vs Jan. He has the attributes to be the more dangerous challenge, though.

Even then I don't think he would be a lock to beat Alex, since he doesn't really have submission skills. Good top control, gnp and striking though. Overall better finishing ability than Rakic.

Alex has shown a good ability so far to stay safe on the ground.
You think Rakic would shoot right away? He was able to control Jan for a round. Also won a few earlier fights with ground control. Just seems to me like more of a striker if you look at his most recent fights. Ankalaev has some pretty low fight IQ so you're right about that as well. I still think if there was a LHW wrestling tournament in the UFC division, probably Ankalaev would come out on top.
 
Tired of hearing Ank cry about being passed up for Fighting Alex Pereria. Dude was offered twice could have fought him a few weeks ago but he wanted to fight in Abu Dhabi that was his choice. Yet all he does is cry . Hoping Rakic beats him n ends it so Pwreria can just move to HW where he should go
 
I think Jan or Ank have the best chance to win.

If Poatan is working on his wrestling cardio though that will make the task even tougher.

If Poatan has 5 rounds of defensive wrestling / TDD cardio, he beats anyone.
 
Rakic has a weak chin and poor cardio. never been 5 rounds. only finished nobodies.

poatan starches him pretty easily.
 
You think Rakic would shoot right away? He was able to control Jan for a round. Also won a few earlier fights with ground control. Just seems to me like more of a striker if you look at his most recent fights. Ankalaev has some pretty low fight IQ so you're right about that as well. I still think if there was a LHW wrestling tournament in the UFC division, probably Ankalaev would come out on top.
I think he's more likely to shoot earlier in the fight, yes. But not sure if he would be able to lay and pray/control him for a long enough time, and would likely get finished on the feet.

Also, would Ankalaev have the skills and cardio to grapple Alex for several rounds, or finish him on the ground? They are big guys, and wrestling is cardio taxing. Would his striking defense hold up? Would he handle the leg kicks? Maybe his striking with the takedown threat would give Alex issues, and he could catch him on the feet, but Alex rarely overextends nowadays. Ankalaev is a good wrestler, but he's not Khamzat level.

Alex also has a 4" reach advantage. Ankalaev likes to counter strike, he would be in a lot of danger trying to close the distance and could get picked apart by jabs and leg kicks from the outside.

Would love to see it, it needs to happen if he gets the win vs Rakic.
 
Ankalaev because he's more of a grappler. Rakic might wanna strike enough to get himself in trouble.
It's really the opposite. Rakic's only path to victory in most fights is to aggressively hunt the takedown, while Ank barely shoots and stand and bangs with everyone. His IQ is low as well so you know he'd try to prove a point and stand with Poatan.
None of them <lol> Poatan is destined to clash with Tom at HW <5>
 
