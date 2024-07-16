Social Who else, besides me, cannot wait for the VP debate?

Hopefully they give us better quality then don & joe gave us



Nothing like watching a white man trying to hold down a black woman…
 
Well Vance's communication skills are much, much stronger then Kamala's level where every time she speaks a PR train wreck occurs.

He comes off as significantly more intelligent too...
 
when he was evacuated after getting firebombed, he was bunker boy. when he gets shot, stands up and raises his fist, he's an opportunistic pos
 
No idea who this guy is and that's the only reason why it would be remotely interesting.

Puzzling choice.
 
J.D. Vance is rising fast within the GOP pluse he will help Trump with the rust-belt and is the first person from Ohio to picked for VP and will be one of the youngest vice presidents in history of Donald Trump is elected.
 
The fly will return. He's been waiting these past 4 years, gathering strength...

2020:

08VPFASH-Pence-fly-videoSixteenByNineJumbo1600.jpg


2024:
sddefault.jpg
 
Maybe they can argue about who said worse things about their current boss and who’s better at bowling.
 
Ain't gonna be like 4 years ago with conversion therapy insipid Pence and her weird smiling about everything that's for sure.
 
