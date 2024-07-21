Elections President Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race

DO you agree with Joe Biden's decision?

Just in, Joe Biden steps down from the 2024 presidential race


GTB11JnW8AAhCDP


He also tweets support for Kamala Harris as the candidate for the 2024 race


WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory.
Biden, in a post on X, said he will remain in his role as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

By dropping his reelection bid, he clears the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket, the first Black woman to do so in the country's history.
Biden, 81, did not mention her when he announced his move.
It was unclear whether other senior Democrats would challenge Harris for the party's nomination, who was widely seen as the pick for many party officials - or whether the party itself would choose to open the field for nominations.

Biden's announcement follows a wave of public and private pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials to quit the race after his shockingly poor performance in a televised debate last month against Republican rival Donald Trump.

US: Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race – DW – 07/21/2024

After weeks of speculation, US President Joe Biden confirmed he will not be running in November against Donald Trump.
It's for the best for the nation. One, there are candidates with better chances against Trump and two, Biden winning in the cognitive state he's currently in would be a nightmare.

Probably calculated by those around him because if he didn't step down they'd have to explain what they hid, eventually. Maybe.

In any event, both parties should put their best candidate forward and now the Dems can do that.
 
rocketskates said:
Big decision for the Dems; does Krazy Kamala take his place—or do they slight the first female black VP and kick her aside as well.
I honestly don't think it matters either way. They are goin to lose. It was too late and Trump just had his big campaign moment.

The momentum is too much.
 
Soggust said:
The more interesting take imo is that if he is incapable of running for president, isn’t he theoretically incapable of being president?
Someone made that point on a podcast I was listening to this week. He should step down today. Let Kamala be President for the next few months.

If he's unfit, he's unfit.
 
