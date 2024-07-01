  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Actress Taraji P Henson has a meltdown on BET awards Tells Viewers to ‘keep calling out MAGA.’ Harris VP

This is quite the desperation after Joe Biden's Debate performance.

Not only did Actress Taraji P. Henson tell their audiences to keep ‘keep calling out MAGA.’
But the actress is claiming that the MAGA are attacking homeless vulnerable citizens?

Harris VP also made a appearance to BET with a Cringe Video.





"The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us."
Harris VP is calling others extremists and only those who believe in Biden's vision believe in freedom and equality?
 
