Politico reported earlier today that Trump’s team is insisting that the ABC News debate have the same terms as the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. “Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Politico. “The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules.”
Trump is essentially asking for the same thing last time which is no small disadvantage. To go on CNN and for the mic to be controlled by a moderator. However, this isnt enough for Kamala's camp. They demand notes and an opening statement. Trump camp is fighting back saying they wont do it if she wants notes.
It's hilarious to me that Kamala's entire schtick right now is Trump is afraid to debate her when it's clear her people are terrified. Their entire plan is to get Trump to back out which is their best bet. I know the wokies on this forum thought Trump was going to get destroyed the night before debating Biden and we all saw how that turned out with Trump ending Biden's political career.
What say you Sherbros? Is it too much to ask for notes and ABC?
Been watching politics a long time. If I were Trump's camp I would do everything I could to debate Kamala. She is a baffling buffoon and just laughs at everything and says nothing.