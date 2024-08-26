Elections Kamala wants notes, opening statements and ABC for the debate. Trump camp declines

Politico reported earlier today that Trump’s team is insisting that the ABC News debate have the same terms as the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. “Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Politico. “The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules.”
Trump is essentially asking for the same thing last time which is no small disadvantage. To go on CNN and for the mic to be controlled by a moderator. However, this isnt enough for Kamala's camp. They demand notes and an opening statement. Trump camp is fighting back saying they wont do it if she wants notes.

It's hilarious to me that Kamala's entire schtick right now is Trump is afraid to debate her when it's clear her people are terrified. Their entire plan is to get Trump to back out which is their best bet. I know the wokies on this forum thought Trump was going to get destroyed the night before debating Biden and we all saw how that turned out with Trump ending Biden's political career.

What say you Sherbros? Is it too much to ask for notes and ABC?

Been watching politics a long time. If I were Trump's camp I would do everything I could to debate Kamala. She is a baffling buffoon and just laughs at everything and says nothing.
 
What is your source? This Politico article from earlier today seems to indicate the issue is over hot mics: Harris team wants mics hot at all times, Trump team doesn’t, possibly because they’re afraid of how shitty Trump looks and sounds because he can’t stop interrupting people.

I think having notes is super reasonable, it’s surprising to me to have a debate without them. When you have a bunch of data on a whole host of topics, notes are helpful.

I suspect that notes are of no concern to Trump because accuracy is of no concern to Trump. He’s never been a facts/data/policy guy anyway. He’ll just make up shit like, “I love clean air and water, and when I was president, we had that” despite his head of the EPA cutting dozens of clean air and water regulations. You don’t really need notes when you mainly exaggerate, lie, and make shit up.
 
Lol, the democrat party have blown so far past pathetic.

I'm old enough to remember 3 weeks ago when the argument lefties were told to repeat was "Trump is scared to debate. He already agreed to the debate with Biden and all we're doing is switching out the candidate and keeping the same handicap we had for the guy with dementia", so he says he'll do that one and wants 2 others, so the new retarded argument lefties were told to repeat was "no way, bro, one of them is faux news and Brett Baier and Martha McCallum might ask her a difficult quesiton and Trump might not go to the next debates after the Fox one", so Trump agreed to every horse shit rule change, opponent change, network bias, handicap, and now it's "well yeah, her having a teleprompter is totally reasonable".

Can these pussies just admit that their candidate is Brick Tamland who can't think or talk off the teleprompter, and it's so bad that even the rules set up to handicap the debate for the guy with crippling dementia still aren't enough? We need a teleprompter, we need it on her friend's network with moderators who donated to her, we can't do more than 1, we need a team of democrats to editorialize, we want the mics cut off, scratch that, we want the mics on, now off again, I need note cards, maybe an ear piece.

This dried up skank doesn't want to debate, can't do interviews, can't answer questions, still doesn't have 1 policy on her website. FFS, if you can't even do something as basic as memorize some notes beforehand to answer questions that ABC are probalby giving her beforehand anyway, then just have the person writing the notes run for president so they can show up and debate and send this bitch back to work at McDonald's or have her film more skits where she doesn't have to remember more than 2 lines.
 
I saw his press thing in Falls Church this morning with him saying he'd be happy to do the mics on thing like the lying little bitch he is. His staff are scared witless knowing he'll shoot himself in the foot like he keeps doing. I'm loving this, it's funny as fuck.
 
And quite why they're crying about Kamala bringing notes with stats and numbers being he pulls his out of his lardass and might get live fact checked again is quality entertainment.
 
And quite why they're crying about Kamala bringing notes with stats and numbers being he pulls his out of his lardass and might get live fact checked again is quality entertainment.
Your posts are borderline unreadable from a grammatical standpoint.
 
TS is officially 4 weeks old…

Under Democratic Rule,

Old enough to be aborted..
 
