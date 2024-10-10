Who do you rank #1 LHW all time after Jones?

PrideNverDies
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 1,113
- Reaction score
- 2,497
Alex or DC? Shogun?
Shogun? I also have a crush on him but really?Shogun.
But he's only number two if we overlook all the asterisks next to Jones' name, which I'm not willing to do.
DC's resume at LHW is far too weak to be the #2 LHW of all time.Chuck is good, but the long losing streak quells him for me.
DC i'd put at #2 - 3 title defenses and his only LHW loss was to Jones. If he was in Chuck's time he would have racked up far more than Chuck.
It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.Shogun? I also have a crush on him but really?
You just went with your heart I guess.
Having it Jones and then DC just hurts.
Shogun is 100% ahead of DC.It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
Well DC had some great wins before that at fatty fatboy weight didn't he?It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
There are a handful of viable #2s, Alex is not one of them.
He wasn't even top 3 when he was at his peak, never mind all time. Benefited from fighting in a 2nd tier organisationchuck
/end thread
I think all of Shogun’s PRIDE fights were at 205 (PRIDE Middlweight Division) except the Mark Coleman fight which was HW.It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.