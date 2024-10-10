Who do you rank #1 LHW all time after Jones?

images
 
Chuck is good, but the long losing streak quells him for me.

DC i'd put at #2 - 3 title defenses and his only LHW loss was to Jones. If he was in Chuck's time he would have racked up far more than Chuck.
 
don't ask said:
Shogun.

But he's only number two if we overlook all the asterisks next to Jones' name, which I'm not willing to do.
Shogun? I also have a crush on him but really?
You just went with your heart I guess.
Having it Jones and then DC just hurts.
 
Black9 said:
Chuck is good, but the long losing streak quells him for me.

DC i'd put at #2 - 3 title defenses and his only LHW loss was to Jones. If he was in Chuck's time he would have racked up far more than Chuck.
DC's resume at LHW is far too weak to be the #2 LHW of all time.
He beat Gus, Rumble, Oezdimir, and Patrick Cummins at LHW.
Anderson saved a card on short notice and Hendo was 1-3 coming into his fight with Daniel, both MWs.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Shogun? I also have a crush on him but really?
You just went with your heart I guess.
Having it Jones and then DC just hurts.
It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
 
don't ask said:
It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
Shogun is 100% ahead of DC.
Rampage, Lil Nog, Overeem 2x, Arona, Randleman, Gono, Lyoto already dwarf DC's resume.
He fought way after his prime and still got wins later against the likes of Griffin, Vera, Corey Anderson, Pedro, and Gillante when he was being served up on a silver platter to build their resumes.
 
don't ask said:
It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
Well DC had some great wins before that at fatty fatboy weight didn't he?
I blame most of it on Mauricio Milani Ruas totally shot grandpa knees.
Sad thing that turned out to be. Probably had some Brazillian barber surgeon do them in the favelas for cheap!
Shame we didn't get to see more of Ninja Rua too!


Not taking fights like this would have helped with that! Never go up two weight classes!

But this guy avenged him if I remember it right!
aleks-emelianenko.jpg
 
Last edited:
don't ask said:
It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson.
I think all of Shogun’s PRIDE fights were at 205 (PRIDE Middlweight Division) except the Mark Coleman fight which was HW.
 
