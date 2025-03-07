Where do you rank Alex vs Ankaleev in all time great LHW fights?

I can't believe this fight is just around the corner. Probably one of the best fights that can be made right now, and Alex is on a historical run. I can't think of a whole lot of fights that intrigued me more for LHW, and before Jones came, LHW used to be the shark tank too.1.- Probably the best LHW fight ever. A real beef, and probably top two fighters who ever fought at LHW.2.- Machida had that undefeatable aura and Shogun was the number 1 LHW imo. Shogun was the man before Jones violated him.3.- I think the only LHW title fight between two undefeated fighters?In terms of excitement before the fight, I think those are the ones maybe I'd put before this fight. I know Shogun had a tragic decline and Machida got knocked around and nobody including me really likes Rashad other than Rashad face, but I personally feel like those two fights were more compelling than this one, but I think it's only relatable only if you were the part of the build up around here and in your own little head like mine leading up to the fight.I'm talking about the fight itself on paper and its hype, not necessarily how the fight went though. If it was, the number 1 probably would've been Gus vs Jones or Shogun vs Hendo 1, and so on.Where do you rank the Alex vs Ankaleev fight? I think Ankaleev is so much better than a lot of ppl give him credit for, and Alex is on a historical run and already a legend in my book....usually strikers like that don't got that dawg in them, but Alex got that dawg in him too on top of his skills. I do think Ankaleev is a better fighter here, I think what Ankaleev showed in wrestling people is incomparably better than what Alex showed. Only issue for Ankaleev is he is mostly a striker, I don't think he has much of submission game either, so only heaven knows if he can implement it for five rounds. Also, I think Ankaleev is a southpaw and probably can catch Alex too, but training with Glover, Alex probably can hold his own off his back grappling-wise, but you don't win fights like that. I do think unless Ankaleev can catch him on the feet or just ragdoll him and keep him down, it could be a long or quick night for him, calf kicks and all.It's a tremendous fight really. A fight like this doesn't come along too often. Where do you rank it?Here's to CHAMA tommorow!!!!!