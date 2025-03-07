  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Where do you rank Alex vs Ankaleev in all time great LHW fights?

JustOnce

JustOnce

On Hiatus
@Gold
Joined
Jan 22, 2015
Messages
24,702
Reaction score
29,117
I can't believe this fight is just around the corner. Probably one of the best fights that can be made right now, and Alex is on a historical run. I can't think of a whole lot of fights that intrigued me more for LHW, and before Jones came, LHW used to be the shark tank too.

1. Jones (21-3) vs Cormier (15-0) - Probably the best LHW fight ever. A real beef, and probably top two fighters who ever fought at LHW.

p02WRZC.gif


2. Shogun (18-3) vs Machida (15-0) - Machida had that undefeatable aura and Shogun was the number 1 LHW imo. Shogun was the man before Jones violated him.

ercOPTESVXmGE1aBhf-5YUSf061hyxCvZjvpzE7h5bgKcFyL1UKV5VYE-v1zLKrlnCxxymh3TWAEZlqKOVysvw.gif


3. Machida (14-0) vs Rashad (13-0-1) - I think the only LHW title fight between two undefeated fighters?

giphy.gif

In terms of excitement before the fight, I think those are the ones maybe I'd put before this fight. I know Shogun had a tragic decline and Machida got knocked around and nobody including me really likes Rashad other than Rashad face, but I personally feel like those two fights were more compelling than this one, but I think it's only relatable only if you were the part of the build up around here and in your own little head like mine leading up to the fight.

I'm talking about the fight itself on paper and its hype, not necessarily how the fight went though. If it was, the number 1 probably would've been Gus vs Jones or Shogun vs Hendo 1, and so on.

0r00353sw2051.gif


Where do you rank the Alex vs Ankaleev fight? I think Ankaleev is so much better than a lot of ppl give him credit for, and Alex is on a historical run and already a legend in my book....usually strikers like that don't got that dawg in them, but Alex got that dawg in him too on top of his skills. I do think Ankaleev is a better fighter here, I think what Ankaleev showed in wrestling people is incomparably better than what Alex showed. Only issue for Ankaleev is he is mostly a striker, I don't think he has much of submission game either, so only heaven knows if he can implement it for five rounds. Also, I think Ankaleev is a southpaw and probably can catch Alex too, but training with Glover, Alex probably can hold his own off his back grappling-wise, but you don't win fights like that. I do think unless Ankaleev can catch him on the feet or just ragdoll him and keep him down, it could be a long or quick night for him, calf kicks and all.

It's a tremendous fight really. A fight like this doesn't come along too often. Where do you rank it?

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


Here's to CHAMA tommorow!!!!!
 
Last edited:
I wont say its quite on the level of all time great LHW fights on paper. As far as the momentum.

I think UFC didnt want Ank derailing some of the more exciting top contenders so he wasnt matched with them until they ran out of excuses, but yknow... Jan and Rakic are the best guys he got to fight. Im sure if he didnt get injured he would have beat Jan, and Rakic didnt give him too much trouble other than running around the octagon alot.

Skill wise it's a good one, and yes Ank doesnt really lose fights, but the momentum he brings into this could be bigger if UFC gave him more high profile fights.

That being said, I am a believer in the guy's skills and abilities. He does have the skills to win this fight if he can get it where he wants it, or if Poatan gets overconfident. He got to stay cool under fire !
 
Last edited:
Ank is a very good counter striker with great reflexes. People think he dont check kicks but his earlier UFC fights he was amazing at checking kicks. He obviously has the power to knock people out.

He is tactical and patient, but Poatan is going to probably force a totally different fight if it goes for a length of time, and when guys have opened up on Ank in the past, thats when he usually does his best work, lands his most damaging shots (Cutelaba, Walker)

Him managing to go all 5 rounds with a bum leg against Jan also shows the guy has heart and doesnt quit easy.
 
Due to being heavily influenced by recency bias I have it at #1 lol
<RIP>
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
As far as hype? Eh. Somewhere in the top 20 for me. Let's wait until after it happens before we decide how it ranks overall.
 
Depends on your fandom and how young you are

I value Chuck Qand and Shogun Chuck higher

Maybe top 40 for Alex vs Poatan. If I was in my prime fandom years I'd be very excited. After thousands of fights I like it but not think bout it.
 
Did you mean Machida vs Shogun 2? I wouldn't say Shogun vs Machida 1 had massive hype, because we all thought it was a squash match and that Machida would steamroll him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
Ankalaev is one of the most unique fighters of all time.
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
6K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,793
Messages
56,988,407
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top