Who is the physically strongest LHW of all time?

Subline

Subline

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
456
Reaction score
1,315
I was thinking about the strongest fighters of all time by division and couldn't come up with a clear answer for LHW. Who do you guys think is physically strongest? DC? Jones? Randleman? William Knight?

lhw.jpg
 
Jones moved DC around without much fuss. Also took Stipe down easily. Not sure I can recall anyone who looked physically stronger than Jones in there.
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
Kevin Randleman or Jon
Click to expand...
Agreed, but I think it's Jon man. Kevin randleman was more explosive for lifting and throwing dudes, kinda like DC but Jones has more of that static type strength where you just can't move him and he can physically impose himself on anybody. If he fought randleman it would probably look like his fight with DC but probably even worse for randleman
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Jones moved DC around without much fuss. Also took Stipe down easily. Not sure I can recall anyone who looked physically stronger than Jones in there.
Click to expand...
Chael said Jon was crazy strong? Said be knew a fellow steroid abuser when he felt it?
 
It is very hard to tell without seeing them all in a weight room at their peak

Jones prided himself on his strength during his powerlifting phase and did look super strong against everyone he faced...
Randleman seemed freakishly strong but had an explosive athleticism (what Golovking said)


Hard to really tell in a fight because only the fighters can feel the opponent's physical strength, and a lot of factors like timing, leverage and technique are involved
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GolovKing
What are the odds that Jon Jones completely rag dolls and overpowers stipe with his wrestling?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
GiganticMeat
What is your all-time top NON-p4p list?
Replies
16
Views
550
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,037
Messages
56,688,293
Members
175,351
Latest member
olofboo

Share this page

Back
Top