Who is the physically strongest LHW of all time?

Agreed, but I think it's Jon man. Kevin randleman was more explosive for lifting and throwing dudes, kinda like DC but Jones has more of that static type strength where you just can't move him and he can physically impose himself on anybody. If he fought randleman it would probably look like his fight with DC but probably even worse for randlemanKevin Randleman or Jon
Chael said Jon was crazy strong? Said be knew a fellow steroid abuser when he felt it?Jones moved DC around without much fuss. Also took Stipe down easily. Not sure I can recall anyone who looked physically stronger than Jones in there.