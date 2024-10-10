Who do you rank #1 LHW all time besides Jones?

don't ask said: It's hard for me to know which of Shogun's Pride fights should count as LHW because of their different divisions, but Shogun has an assload of legendary fighters in his win column and DC's best LHW victories are Rumble, Gustafson and Henderson. Click to expand...

Well DC had some great wins before that at fatty fatboy weight didn't he?I blame most of it on Mauricio Milani Ruas totally shot grandpa knees.Sad thing that turned out to be. Probably had some Brazillian barber surgeon do them in the favelas for cheap!Shame we didn't get to see more of Ninja Rua too!Not taking fights like this would have helped with that! Never go up two weight classes!But this guy avenged him if I remember it right!