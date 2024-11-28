Who are the wreslters with best bjj in MMA history?

Makhachev is much better at wrestling and striking than submissions/ground fighting. He submitted Oliveira because Charles was hurt and barely resisted.



Josh Barnett and Jake Shields are better on the ground than Islam Makhachev. I'm not even sure what you mean by BJJ, as a lot of the fighters you listed do not really use BJJ principles on the ground. If you just mean good at fighting on the ground, then someone like Tito Ortiz with his elbows and GnP would count as a guy with "good BJJ".



And the answer is GSP regardless.