Who are the wreslters with best bjj in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
913
Reaction score
600
Besides obvious names like Khabib, Makachev and Jones which are the wreslters who had the best subsmissions capacity or a ground so good that they would be able to spend minutes on the ground with bjj experts and still survive?

The first names that come to my mind are Weidman and Shields. Barnett right after. Randy Couture did a pretty close fight with Nog on the ground and Cejudo wans't threatened by Demetrious jiu-jitsu (ok DM is not a expert but was pretty dangeours on the ground)
 
Makhachev is much better at wrestling and striking than submissions/ground fighting. He submitted Oliveira because Charles was hurt and barely resisted.

Josh Barnett and Jake Shields are better on the ground than Islam Makhachev. I'm not even sure what you mean by BJJ, as a lot of the fighters you listed do not really use BJJ principles on the ground. If you just mean good at fighting on the ground, then someone like Tito Ortiz with his elbows and GnP would count as a guy with "good BJJ".

And the answer is GSP regardless.
 
Aljamain sterling. Tell me another wrestler hitting suloev stretches, or doing arm triangles from their back. He's also one of the best back takers in the sport. Oh, and he out grappled an olympic gold medal wrestler in MMA and he outgrappled an ADCC gold medalist in MMA.
 
Last edited:
DanDragon Machi said:
Besides obvious names like Khabib, Makachev and Jones which are the wreslters who had the best subsmissions capacity or a ground so good that they would be able to spend minutes on the ground with bjj experts and still survive?

The first names that come to my mind are Weidman and Shields. Barnett right after. Randy Couture did a pretty close fight with Nog on the ground and Cejudo wans't threatened by Demetrious jiu-jitsu (ok DM is not a expert but was pretty dangeours on the ground)
Click to expand...

You nailed it with Weidman. There are a good number of even hard core fans that don't know how much a grappling savant the guy is.

If anyone hasn't seen it and doubts this, Google his ADCC match vs Andre Galvao. And understand that at the time Galvao was among the top bjj players on the planet. And Weidman had been training bjj ~9 months. Weidman didn't just try to play it conservative and survive either. He attacked, scrambled, etc. Absolutely ridiculous that he was able to hang like that while so green in that type competition.
 
vxder22p8k1c1.gif


Mir
 
fortheo said:
Aljamain sterling. Tell me another wrestler hitting suloev stretches, or one doing arm triangles from their back. He's also one of the best back takers in the sport. Oh, and he out grappled an olympic gold medal wrestler in MMA and he outgrappled an ADCC gold medalist in MMA.
Click to expand...
I was going to say the Mouse and Jones but you ethered my opinion. Glad I read first. Aljomain definitely
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Makhachev is much better at wrestling and striking than submissions/ground fighting. He submitted Oliveira because Charles was hurt and barely resisted.

Josh Barnett and Jake Shields are better on the ground than Islam Makhachev. I'm not even sure what you mean by BJJ, as a lot of the fighters you listed do not really use BJJ principles on the ground. If you just mean good at fighting on the ground, then someone like Tito Ortiz with his elbows and GnP would count as a guy with "good BJJ".

And the answer is GSP regardless.
Click to expand...
So you didn't see Islam's fight against Poirier or Dan Hooker
 
fortheo said:
Aljamain sterling. Tell me another wrestler hitting suloev stretches, or doing arm triangles from their back. He's also one of the best back takers in the sport. Oh, and he out grappled an olympic gold medal wrestler in MMA and he outgrappled an ADCC gold medalist in MMA.
Click to expand...
Although I agree you Cejudo had not fought for three years, I don't know if he was the best parameter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Which are the wreslters with best boxing in MMA history?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
mkt
mkt
DanDragon Machi
How good was Matt Hughes as a grappler?
4 5 6
Replies
104
Views
2K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,410
Messages
56,581,531
Members
175,290
Latest member
angkot

Share this page

Back
Top