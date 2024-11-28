Who are the wreslters with best bjj in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi
Besides obvious names like Khabib, Makachev and Jones which are the wreslters who had the best subsmissions capacity or a ground so good that they would be able to spend minutes on the ground with bjj experts and still survive?
The first names that come to my mind are Weidman and Shields. Barnett right after. Randy Couture did a pretty close fight with Nog on the ground and Cejudo wans't threatened by Demetrious jiu-jitsu (ok DM is not a expert but was pretty dangeours on the ground)
