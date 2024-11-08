How good was Matt Hughes as a grappler?

DanDragon Machi
I've watched some Hughes old fights and I realized he had a bjj well above average UFC elite wreslters. He has around thirteen subs in his career, a pretty expressive number for a wreslter
In which class of the best grapplers in history would you place him?
A+:
Khabib
Chimaev
Islam
A:
Jones
DC
GSP
B+
MM
Cejudo
BJ
Fedor
Shields
Maia
Weidman
Usman
Couture
Velasquez
Werdum
Jacaré
Charles
Merab
Davis
Rashad
Arman
B
Barnett
Big Nog
Mir
Colby
Woodley
Sterling
Tito
Saku
Mendes
Cruz
Fitch
