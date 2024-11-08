How good was Matt Hughes as a grappler?

I've watched some Hughes old fights and I realized he had a bjj well above average UFC elite wreslters. He has around thirteen subs in his career, a pretty expressive number for a wreslter

In which class of the best grapplers in history would you place him?

A+:
Khabib
Chimaev
Islam

A:
Jones
DC
GSP

B+
MM
Cejudo
BJ
Fedor
Shields
Maia
Weidman
Usman
Couture
Velasquez
Werdum
Jacaré
Charles
Merab
Davis
Rashad
Arman

B
Barnett
Big Nog
Mir
Colby
Woodley
Sterling
Tito
Saku
Mendes
Cruz
Fitch
 
Westbrick said:
Probably A.

Maia, Shields, Jacare, Werdum, those are A+ just like GSP and Jones, are you from Russia?
If Maia, Jacare and Werdum were A+ would be to able take every wrestler down
I've seen Maia's grappling being canceled many times for wreslters
 
It's funny because if Hughes was fighting today, people would be shitting on him for not taking down a LW with BJ Penn. I think Hughes was tough but clearly a step below GSP. I'd have him at B+ tier. He was getting subbed in his prime and people could stuff his takedowns later in his career.
 
The 3 Russians #1 but Bones n GSP a level below . Appreciate the work here but that makes zero sense.

No Brock at all? Brock got you down you didn't get back up.
 
Streeter said:
The 3 Russians #1 but Bones n GSP a level below . Appreciate the work here but that makes zero sense.

No Brock at all? Brock got you down you didn't get back up.
They aren't necessarily better fighters. But Khabib in particular has absolutely dominated people in grappling in a way that no one else has really. It was silly how Khabib uses to strangle elite fighters like a boa constrictor
 
