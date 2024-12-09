



- I'm surprised Sean literally just sat out, like we all laughed at him for saying that he was just gonna sit out until he gets a title shot, then dude straight up got next title shot.

Props for that like, you gotta give it to him. But in my opinion, I don't see the fight going any different. Not any different, Du Plessis is such a dog in there. He's gonna come

with the same aggressiveness and game plan. What could Sean do differently to change the outcome now? Because if we look at it, the challenger beat the champion

by decision and that doesn't happen often. Du Plessis did that in a close first fight, do you know what I mean? You see where I'm angling with this. I just don't know what

Sean can do differently, to change that outcome from happening again?



- Khamzat should definitely have been there over Sean, I mean he was in discussion for this already when he beat Usman that time, you know? He had some time off and

had to fight me, beat me, so I don't know. He's always kind of been in a title discussion, he's undefeated, it's just hard to argue against giving him a shot at this point. Especially

now when you give Sean a title shot like that.