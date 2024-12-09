Media Whittaker suprised by the UFC choice for MW title fight - "He literally just sat out"

- I'm surprised Sean literally just sat out, like we all laughed at him for saying that he was just gonna sit out until he gets a title shot, then dude straight up got next title shot.
Props for that like, you gotta give it to him. But in my opinion, I don't see the fight going any different. Not any different, Du Plessis is such a dog in there. He's gonna come
with the same aggressiveness and game plan. What could Sean do differently to change the outcome now? Because if we look at it, the challenger beat the champion
by decision and that doesn't happen often. Du Plessis did that in a close first fight, do you know what I mean? You see where I'm angling with this. I just don't know what
Sean can do differently, to change that outcome from happening again?

- Khamzat should definitely have been there over Sean, I mean he was in discussion for this already when he beat Usman that time, you know? He had some time off and
had to fight me, beat me, so I don't know. He's always kind of been in a title discussion, he's undefeated, it's just hard to argue against giving him a shot at this point. Especially
now when you give Sean a title shot like that.
 
He's right to an extent. Khamzat has proven unreliable multiple times in the past. Strickland is usually active and has taken short notice fights. The UFC is rewarding him for such and holding Khamzat accountable in the process. He'll likely be next anyway.
 
Sean won the first fight with DDP in many people's views. That's why Robert. Wonder if Robert is thinking about if he beat Khamzat and Sean got the shot lol.
 
I'd rather see Khamzat get the fight just so we can finally fucking see it. All the hype and potential, all the fucking sickness retirement shit. Let him fight before he really decided ro be done.
 
Jealous because Strickland was able to beat down Adesanya while Rob got outclassed twice. Also got smoked by DDP whereas Strickland fought him to one of the closest decisions in recent memory.

Bad look for such a classy fighter as Rob. Maybe if he put up a halfway decent fight vs DDP instead of getting his ass whooped he could've gotten his own rematch.
 
Agree it does seem like a wasted opportunity. Hopefully he gets booked soon or I feel like he may just lose interest
 
Even if Strickland doesn't do anything different, it's very likely he could win the decision. Last fight could have gone either way.
 
t7e68b3_arnold_not_sure_if_serious_gif.gif
 
I'm just assuming they couldn't get Chimmy in there at the date and place that they were hoping for otherwise he would've been the guy
 
Sure but can he even get into Australia? Or America at the moment? Nobody knows what the true circumstances of the situation are. I doubt DDP wants to sit out until OCT of 2025 waiting on him
 
