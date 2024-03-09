Media Which Fighters Have The MOST To Gain/Lose at UFC 299?

It's Fight Day, Whose your guys picks for most to gain/lose at UFC 299??

BSD? Or MVP?

 
BSD has everything to gain and nothing to lose. Jailton/Blaydes have a lot to gain too, the winner probably sets himself up for a fight with Aspinall.
 
Dustin Poirier has the most to lose IMO.

Unlike Gaethje, he has not defended his extremely high ranking against an up-and-comer. He's already talking openly about approaching retirement (that is not to be confused with announcing his retirement in any way lol), which makes you wonder how good he'll be tonight. Think Cejudo: hasn't retired, but totally phoned in his performance against Merab, looked like he'd trained for a round at most.

If Dustin loses, he not only drops out of the top 5, but any hopes of a title shot at any weight class will evaporate.

Likewise, I can't see Marlon Vera getting another title shot ever. This is the big one for him, he simply cannot afford to lose. He's kinda lucky to get the shot considering he's ranked #6 or whatever.

Also, I doubt it would happen, but Gamrot cannot afford to lose to RDA...
 
Without a doubt, Dustin Poirior has the most to lose. In my opinion, this fight either says he's still a title contender, or he is a gatekeeper. He has had a great career, but even he says he is losing motivation to train as hard as he did, especially to fight up and comers like St. Denis. In my opinion, Dustin will retire if he loses this fight tonight.
 
