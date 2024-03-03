Forget The Psuedo-Saudi Arabia/Apex Card: It's UFC 299 Fight Week!

Siver!

Siver!

Sedriques Dumbass Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
24,109
Reaction score
47,981
Clear your diaries for this Saturday, 6:00pm ET, because we've got a proper show and it's not even at the Apex!

UFC 299:

O'Malley vs Vera II - the Kickening!
Poirier vs St Denis - Gods of War Edition!
Holland vs MVP - Welcome to the UFC, Kid!
Burns vs Maddalena - Get Herbert on standby to carry his bro out!
Yan vs Song - Russia vs China!
Blaydes vs Almeida - How good are ya, Jailton?!

and much, much more!

Sleeper fights include Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleks, Gamrot vs RDA, and Munhoz vs Kyler!

Robelis Despaigne also coming in hot to save the heavyweight division (maybe)!

You hyped?
 
Siver! said:
Clear your diaries for this Saturday, 6:00pm ET, because we've got a proper show and it's not even at the Apex!

UFC 299:

O'Malley vs Vera II - the Kickening!
Poirier vs St Denis - Gods of War Edition!
Holland vs MVP - Welcome to the UFC, Kid!
Burns vs Maddalena - Get Herbert on standby to carry his bro out!
Yan vs Song - Russia vs China!
Blaydes vs Almeida - How good are ya, Jailton?!

and much, much more!

Sleeper fights include Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleks, Gamrot vs RDA, and Munhoz vs Kyler!

Robelis Despaigne also coming in hot to save the heavyweight division (maybe)!

You hyped?
Click to expand...
I'm moderately excited. That's as stiff as I get these days. Testosterone is temperamental.
 
Siver! said:
Clear your diaries for this Saturday, 6:00pm ET, because we've got a proper show and it's not even at the Apex!

UFC 299:

O'Malley vs Vera II - the Kickening!
Poirier vs St Denis - Gods of War Edition!
Holland vs MVP - Welcome to the UFC, Kid!
Burns vs Maddalena - Get Herbert on standby to carry his bro out!
Yan vs Song - Russia vs China!
Blaydes vs Almeida - How good are ya, Jailton?!

and much, much more!

Sleeper fights include Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleks, Gamrot vs RDA, and Munhoz vs Kyler!

Robelis Despaigne also coming in hot to save the heavyweight division (maybe)!

You hyped?
Click to expand...
Yes!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News UFC 299 fightcard is finalized for March 9
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Lawrence
Lawrence
User9992
UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Which card is better ATM?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
jeff7b9
299 is a BANGER of a card. Damn.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
JustOnce
Why is UFC 299 an incomparably better card than UFC 300?
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
3K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
User9992
UFC 299 Card so far... Better than UFC 300?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,945
Messages
55,180,529
Members
174,655
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top