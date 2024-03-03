Forget The Psuedo-Saudi Arabia/Apex Card: It's UFC 299 Fight Week!

Clear your diaries for this Saturday, 6:00pm ET, because we've got a proper show and it's not even at the Apex!



UFC 299:



O'Malley vs Vera II - the Kickening!

Poirier vs St Denis - Gods of War Edition!

Holland vs MVP - Welcome to the UFC, Kid!

Burns vs Maddalena - Get Herbert on standby to carry his bro out!

Yan vs Song - Russia vs China!

Blaydes vs Almeida - How good are ya, Jailton?!



and much, much more!



Sleeper fights include Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleks, Gamrot vs RDA, and Munhoz vs Kyler!



Robelis Despaigne also coming in hot to save the heavyweight division (maybe)!



You hyped?