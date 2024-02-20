UFC 299 - First UFC Event - What to expect

UFCNoob2024
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2024
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 4
Greetings!
I am somewhat new fan to the UFC, been casually following for a few years now and have really got into it the past year or so.
My wife and I just bought our tickets to go to go to Miami for the 299 card, she actually enjoys watching the big fights.
It will be our first event and we don't really know what to expect. Anyone care to share some tips and advice on what we can expect being at the fight?
