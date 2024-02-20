UFC 299 - First UFC Event - What to expect

It’s going to be a long night but I highly recommend arriving at the start and watching the card in its entirety. How many chances are you going to get? Best to make the most of it.



It is not the best live spectator sport. You’ll likely end up watching the screens more than you expected. Just hard to get a good view a lot of the time no matter where you sit. But the atmosphere is a good time regardless.



I don’t know if it’s like this every where but drunken idiots trying to be tough guys has been a thing when I’ve been. They’re annoying but best to just ignore. In my experience they seem to disappear at some point so I presume they get tossed out but that may differ depending on the arena.



And as with all live events, expect to pay out the ass for food and drinks, Long lines for the bathroom, etc.