UFC 299 - First UFC Event - What to expect

Greetings!

I am somewhat new fan to the UFC, been casually following for a few years now and have really got into it the past year or so.

My wife and I just bought our tickets to go to go to Miami for the 299 card, she actually enjoys watching the big fights.

It will be our first event and we don't really know what to expect. Anyone care to share some tips and advice on what we can expect being at the fight?
 
Welcome to Sherdog! I really hope you and your wife enjoy UFC 299

Never went to a live event, but expect to see a lot of violence because its a banger card!

Also, bring a lot of extra money if you plan on buying food and booze there.
 
LOL and without great seats by Dana and them, you'll be watching most of it on the big screen.
 
If your a drinker be ready for long ass lines to piss and to get beer. I've gone to 3 different events. No PPVS though. Enjoy and be safe bro!
 
make a follow up post on how it went.

personally, i can't imagine it being better than watching from home. i've been to some live pro sports events and found them boring. especially without good camera angles or commentary. terrible bathrooms. bad food.
 
oski said:
LOL and without great seats by Dana and them, you'll be watching most of it on the big screen.
Click to expand...

i was wondering about this. do most people without cage side seats just look up the entire night lol?
 
It’s going to be a long night but I highly recommend arriving at the start and watching the card in its entirety. How many chances are you going to get? Best to make the most of it.

It is not the best live spectator sport. You’ll likely end up watching the screens more than you expected. Just hard to get a good view a lot of the time no matter where you sit. But the atmosphere is a good time regardless.

I don’t know if it’s like this every where but drunken idiots trying to be tough guys has been a thing when I’ve been. They’re annoying but best to just ignore. In my experience they seem to disappear at some point so I presume they get tossed out but that may differ depending on the arena.

And as with all live events, expect to pay out the ass for food and drinks, Long lines for the bathroom, etc.
 
Expect a lot of drunken idiots.

My absolute favorite UFC event happened over a decade ago with Hughes vs Penn 3. A bunch of Hawaiian dudes flew into to Detroit to support BJ and they were flying the Hawaiian flag sitting 2 rows in front of me. Well in the row between us was a bunch of drunken dumbasses who started to boo them and told them "go back to your fucking country".

The Hawaiians were understandably extremely confused and responded with "we're from Hawaii you dumbass" which somehow just did not click with the drunkards. After they attempted to get a USA chant going they they a beer at the Hawaiians and then fists started flying with me having front row seats to the whole spectacle.

It was amazing.
 
Expect to have a great time! It's fun as heck! Been to at least 10 or so
 
Ronda and her brothers are at every event, so look for them in the front row

z9tbh.gif
 
humdizzle said:
i was wondering about this. do most people without cage side seats just look up the entire night lol?
Click to expand...
No, even nose bleeds aint that bad (I mean unless youre at one of those huge arenas or stadiums). Up to 15k is fine, granted the times I stayed on nose bleeds, it was like first row or close.

Cage side (unless first row which is impossible and/or expensive to get) is horrible. Ive been one time at the floor and it was shit. Cage is high but you cant see shit with people in front of you.
 
