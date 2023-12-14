News P Costa's girlfriend replies: Let's talk now without lies or assumptions about ahtletes

Still not a word heard from Paulo Costa, since he allegedly "vanished, then went for injured Chimaev on social media" as Rob Whittaker unexpectedly accepted Paulo's call out for UFC 299.
However, his girlfriend now steps forth and wants to clear things up. Tamara Alves fires back at Robert's manager, saying this delay of things resides only with the UFC:

“I would like to make it clear, we have been asking for the fight between Paulo and Whittaker for weeks, so I don’t know what was his intention in saying that Paulo is playing games,” she wrote in
a text message.
“If he wants, he can call me and we can talk now about what’s really going on without telling lies or assumptions about any athlete. We’re just waiting for the company answer,” she continues.

“Besides, the UFC 299 on March 9th in Miami is perfect for Paulo, and we already expressed our desire for this date. This would be an exciting fight for the fans!”

Interesting. Your thoughts on this? Paulo been "playing games again" like Titus Day said, or is she telling us the truth here?

Source: https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/12...ta-ready-to-fight-robert-whittaker-at-ufc-299
 
Is Costa the new cuck in town? His GF is gonna handle his business directly with Whittaker?

Maybe she's trying to bang Whittaker?

So many questions
 
2017 account posting about some chick without posting pics.

giphy.gif
 
