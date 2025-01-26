When do you decide to rest day ?

So I was almost 5 weeks home in the balkans, and worked out maybe 3 x a week. Hitting the bag and lifting weights. Than I got lazy for 10 days. I went to the gym again the last 2 days. Friday I did a good work out, before it I felt tired and not wanting to go aka bitch syndrome. Than yesterday I woke up and felt I need rest, like I´m adapting again after 10 days off. I was still thinking let´s try working out and learn from it and see if I needed recovery or could go. Turns out I should have rested as my energy was compromised. Nothing awful but I got tired much quicker, I just knew I had to rest and didn´t cause I fancied going. Now today I feel it again, like rest would be good and tomorrow I would be full of energy. For some reason I wanna go again. Frequnecy is so much about how regulary I go. Food and sleep has been good. So I ate really healthy and slept full nights. I still kinda wanna go today. I wonder if I´m gonna adapt to it quick or if 1 day break will do me good. Than if I am regular obviosuly I can go almost every day after some time. But it requires consistency to build up the shape to go daily. Is it a viable strategy to go to the gym half tired and just adapt, or is a day off better to quicker recover. Curently I stoped working and have to choose what to educate myself in and got like 4 weeks time to figure it out and than they do testing with me to see if I´m talented for that education path. So basically these days I can sleep in and train whenver I want. I´m 37 and overweight, like muscle + a lot of excess fat. I realized no way I can be 118 kg in shape. It´s not for me. My top form is 95-105 kg. 118 kg is just fat since I am 6 foot tall. So gonna work on that and cut body fat. I don´t feel bad today, just wonder if I take this day off If it will benefit me or if my body adapts to not being fully rested and keeping going. I mean if I train for a month the body adapts anyways, I guess looking for the fatest way towards that. Someone who is a pro athlete can also train 10 x a week but it taks a year or more to get to that level. Age is also a factor. Generally how much hard and low intesity training can one do, some general guideliness would be really sweet to hear, some philosophy on recovery , frequency and volume. One strategy I saw a mma S&C coach on insta explain is to not train 100% each day, but have variation, like 50% 70% 40% intesity days. That way you can practice more often. Firas Zahbi (Spelling?) also talked about this.



So bring it on, drop some gems.