When do you decide to rest day ?

Trabaho

Trabaho

@Silver
Jun 22, 2022
So I was almost 5 weeks home in the balkans, and worked out maybe 3 x a week. Hitting the bag and lifting weights. Than I got lazy for 10 days. I went to the gym again the last 2 days. Friday I did a good work out, before it I felt tired and not wanting to go aka bitch syndrome. Than yesterday I woke up and felt I need rest, like I´m adapting again after 10 days off. I was still thinking let´s try working out and learn from it and see if I needed recovery or could go. Turns out I should have rested as my energy was compromised. Nothing awful but I got tired much quicker, I just knew I had to rest and didn´t cause I fancied going. Now today I feel it again, like rest would be good and tomorrow I would be full of energy. For some reason I wanna go again. Frequnecy is so much about how regulary I go. Food and sleep has been good. So I ate really healthy and slept full nights. I still kinda wanna go today. I wonder if I´m gonna adapt to it quick or if 1 day break will do me good. Than if I am regular obviosuly I can go almost every day after some time. But it requires consistency to build up the shape to go daily. Is it a viable strategy to go to the gym half tired and just adapt, or is a day off better to quicker recover. Curently I stoped working and have to choose what to educate myself in and got like 4 weeks time to figure it out and than they do testing with me to see if I´m talented for that education path. So basically these days I can sleep in and train whenver I want. I´m 37 and overweight, like muscle + a lot of excess fat. I realized no way I can be 118 kg in shape. It´s not for me. My top form is 95-105 kg. 118 kg is just fat since I am 6 foot tall. So gonna work on that and cut body fat. I don´t feel bad today, just wonder if I take this day off If it will benefit me or if my body adapts to not being fully rested and keeping going. I mean if I train for a month the body adapts anyways, I guess looking for the fatest way towards that. Someone who is a pro athlete can also train 10 x a week but it taks a year or more to get to that level. Age is also a factor. Generally how much hard and low intesity training can one do, some general guideliness would be really sweet to hear, some philosophy on recovery , frequency and volume. One strategy I saw a mma S&C coach on insta explain is to not train 100% each day, but have variation, like 50% 70% 40% intesity days. That way you can practice more often. Firas Zahbi (Spelling?) also talked about this.

So bring it on, drop some gems.
 
Trabaho said:
So bring it on, drop some gems.
The answer to all of your questions is to follow an actual program. The entire idea is that you go through periods of hard training, build up to a peak and then rest to recover and build up again.

Your issue is you are doing random things in the gym with no plan.

Find something percentage or RPE based that you like and follow it for 2-6 months. You won't die if you add some bag work to any general program online.Most include some conditioning and you can just do the bag work then.
 
maximus__ said:
I'm only interested in fighting not strength or muscle gains. The weight lifting is to make the fighting better. What do you think Thais do in training, definitely not western strength programs. They just slam the excercises. The volume might work if you just do that program.
 
Trabaho said:
The great forum keeps crashing so 8 can’t answer this again. The forums a nightmare.
 
Trabaho said:
The way Thais train isn't for aging athletes.

You should get your kickboxing training on a regular schedule before you start any strength and conditioning. The sport is your main goal. You need to sort that out first before adding anything else.
 
