Knee injury.

Hi!



I'm old AF (46) and I've been training muay thai for the last 17 years (I started very late). The last couple of years I've been training every day with a (very) rare day off. (Stupid I know, but I just can't help it as it calms my mind)



Anyway in the beginning of Sptember I injured my right knee (meniscus tear and a chondropathy gradus 3). I still train daily but differently (I sit when I'm doing a heavy bag or spar..)



The doctor said that I need a surgery for the meniscus tear but that the chondropathy can be "cured" with exercise and that I should search for them on yt. As there are millions of videos there with some sort of "miraculous" treatment I'm curious if anyone here had similar problems and can suggest good exercises?



Thank you.