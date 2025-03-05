  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rotator cuff and bench press rehabilitation strategy

Hey guys, I was looking for some advice from anyone with experience trying to rehab a rotator cuff while minimizing strength loss.

6 months ago I finally benched 255 lbs for 3 sets of 5, but on the last rep of the last set the weight got stuck 60% up. I held my breath and kept pushing and it went up. I snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, but Lady Defeat had a trick up her sleeve. My left shoulder had a dull ache in it after that and when I went to do a cool down set somewhere around 220 it felt unusually difficult and made my shoulder ache more. The next time I went to bench I set the weight at 240 and struggled to get a few reps and my shoulder ached greatly. I was injured, a partial tear of the rotator cuff. Around the same time I also started experiencing sharp pain in my left hand and wrist when the bar was sitting in my hands pushing them back. This was tendonitis. I went to see a physio guy and he gave me a rehab plan - basically start at 60% of what you were doing before, do it for 2 sets, and increase 5% every week. When I ought to have been healthy back in December there was still significant pain.

Since then I've been using the basic principle of making sure there is some form of stimulus while trying to allow my body to repair itself. I developed a 2 week cycle where I would do 3 light work outs then one around 90% capacity and slowly build myself up this way. Two weeks ago this strategy seemed to be vindicated, as I benched 3 sets of 240 with no major pain afterwards. Its been a long process, but otherwise smooth. The pain in my wrist has faded a lot and is only there when full extended backwards, so I simply grip the bar rotated slightly more forward than I otherwise would. The other potential flaw is that when I have to open heavy metal doors the force yanking on my arm causes a slight pain in my shoulder, so perhaps its irritated a bit too much to heal enough?

Anyways, my optimism was challenged tonight, as when I went up to 245 the results left much to be desired. Even on my first set I could only get 3 reps. Maybe this is actually normal but I have just forgotten because I havent run a proper program in 6 months. Maybe the problem was something entirely different, like my nervous system not being in full force because I'm trying to work out quietly as to not bother my neighbours. But anyways, now I need to regroup and come up with a strategy. Here are some options I have considered:

Option 1. A fairly intuitive solution is just to say Im not healing enough, so do even less weight, and do that even longer. The problem is thats not exactly encouraging after I just spent 6 months fucking around at ~75%.

Option 2. Another solution would be to suppose I'm overplaying the extent of the minor pains opening large doors and such and just getting in my own head. The solution would then be more stimulus, so perhaps going heavy every 10 days or so instead of two weeks.

Option 3. The third option would be to simply change nothing, just keep doing the system I have now since it has a proven track record of not tearing my arm off and creating some progress.

Feel free to suggest other ideas you may have.

You may be wondering, why dont you go back to the physio guy and consult his professional opinion? Thats because in September I also got laid off and didnt get a job until recently. I dont have benefits until I pass probation and I dont have the spare funds to dish out $150 bucks for the appointment. Also I'm sure someone will say "only you can know" and sure I get that, but if anyone has any experience with a similar situation I'm sure that could also be insightful.
 
far from an expert in lifting and especially rehab

but I was dealing with should stuff that sounds similar but much less as well as some bicep tendonitis (pain from he shoulder all the way to the wrist especially in parts of the elbow
dull aching pain)

for me a couple things really helped. static band holds, stretching the hellbow, static holds from the pull up bar and doing high rep low weight excercies based on working the cuff and other smaller shoulder muscles.

static band:
palms up elbiws tucked in and pull apart (looks a bit like the karate hands push apart thing if that makes sense) hold for 20 seconds do as many reps as you want for me I can feel the blood really rushing in and it feels great.

stretching
open the lats and chest
Broomhandle elbow stretch
lying child's position
bird dog
Superman rows and swims

holds from he pull up bar:
hang static legs up with the pull up grip for at least 90secs
grip as wide as possible on tippy toes or hanging depending on how the shoulder feels

shoulder exercises
seated external rotations 5sets 15reps with low weight
seated db cleans focus on retracting the back and getting the shoulder up to your ears (like a snatch) before doing a controlled clean motion 5x15
 
