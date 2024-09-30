You don't need to put 10 films for every decade if you can't.



1920s:



The Kid

Metropolis





1930s:



The Wizard of Oz

Gone With the Wind

Modern Times

City Lights

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington



1940s:



It's a Wonderful Life

The Great Dictator

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Fantasia

Pinocchio

The Best Years of Our Lives



1950s:



12 Angry Men

The Ten Commandments

A Streetcar Named Desire

Ben-Hur

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Singin' in the Rain

Rear Window

On the Waterfront

East of Eden

All About Eve



1960s:



The Sound of Music

Planet of the Apes

Psycho

Spartacus

Lawrence of Arabia

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Lion in Winter

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Mutiny on the Bounty



1970s:



Jaws

Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope

The Godfather

The Exorcist

Alien

Enter the Dragon

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Taxi Driver

Superman



1980s:



Aliens

Back to the Future

The Untouchables

Die Hard

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Willow

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Glory

Predator

Dirty Dancing



1990s:



A Few Good Men

Se7en

Tombstone

The Matrix

Braveheart

The Last of the Mohicans

Good Will Hunting

The Shawshank Redemption

Forrest Gump

Mrs. Doubtfire



2000s:



Minority Report

WALL-E

Gladiator

Watchmen

Lord of War

The Prestige

Memento

Little Miss Sunshine

A Beautiful Mind

Hachi: A Dog's Tale



2010s:



Interstellar

The Avengers

Shutter Island

Gone Girl

Guardians of the Galaxy

How to Train Your Dragon

Blade Runner 2049

Mission: Impossible - Fallout



2020s:



The Father

Oppenheimer

Top Gun: Maverick