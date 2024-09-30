Movies What's your top 10 movies of each decade since the 1920s?

Out of these films - Which are the 5 best?

  • The Wizard of Oz (1939)

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Gone With the Wind

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • It's a Wonderful Life

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • The Great Dictator

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 12 Angry Men

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Ten Commandments

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Sound of Music

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Planet of the Apes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jaws

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Aliens

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Back to the Future

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • A Few Good Men

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Se7en

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Minority Report

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • WALL-E

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Interstellar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Avengers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Father

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Oppenheimer

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
You don't need to put 10 films for every decade if you can't.

1920s:

The Kid
Metropolis


1930s:

The Wizard of Oz
Gone With the Wind
Modern Times
City Lights
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

1940s:

It's a Wonderful Life
The Great Dictator
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Fantasia
Pinocchio
The Best Years of Our Lives

1950s:

12 Angry Men
The Ten Commandments
A Streetcar Named Desire
Ben-Hur
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Singin' in the Rain
Rear Window
On the Waterfront
East of Eden
All About Eve

1960s:

The Sound of Music
Planet of the Apes
Psycho
Spartacus
Lawrence of Arabia
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Lion in Winter
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Mutiny on the Bounty

1970s:

Jaws
Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope
The Godfather
The Exorcist
Alien
Enter the Dragon
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Taxi Driver
Superman

1980s:

Aliens
Back to the Future
The Untouchables
Die Hard
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Willow
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Glory
Predator
Dirty Dancing

1990s:

A Few Good Men
Se7en
Tombstone
The Matrix
Braveheart
The Last of the Mohicans
Good Will Hunting
The Shawshank Redemption
Forrest Gump
Mrs. Doubtfire

2000s:

Minority Report
WALL-E
Gladiator
Watchmen
Lord of War
The Prestige
Memento
Little Miss Sunshine
A Beautiful Mind
Hachi: A Dog's Tale

2010s:

Interstellar
The Avengers
Shutter Island
Gone Girl
Guardians of the Galaxy
How to Train Your Dragon
Blade Runner 2049
Mission: Impossible - Fallout

2020s:

The Father
Oppenheimer
Top Gun: Maverick
 
