Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
You don't need to put 10 films for every decade if you can't.
1920s:
The Kid
Metropolis
1930s:
The Wizard of Oz
Gone With the Wind
Modern Times
City Lights
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
1940s:
It's a Wonderful Life
The Great Dictator
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Fantasia
Pinocchio
The Best Years of Our Lives
1950s:
12 Angry Men
The Ten Commandments
A Streetcar Named Desire
Ben-Hur
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Singin' in the Rain
Rear Window
On the Waterfront
East of Eden
All About Eve
1960s:
The Sound of Music
Planet of the Apes
Psycho
Spartacus
Lawrence of Arabia
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Lion in Winter
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Mutiny on the Bounty
1970s:
Jaws
Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope
The Godfather
The Exorcist
Alien
Enter the Dragon
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Taxi Driver
Superman
1980s:
Aliens
Back to the Future
The Untouchables
Die Hard
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Willow
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Glory
Predator
Dirty Dancing
1990s:
A Few Good Men
Se7en
Tombstone
The Matrix
Braveheart
The Last of the Mohicans
Good Will Hunting
The Shawshank Redemption
Forrest Gump
Mrs. Doubtfire
2000s:
Minority Report
WALL-E
Gladiator
Watchmen
Lord of War
The Prestige
Memento
Little Miss Sunshine
A Beautiful Mind
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
2010s:
Interstellar
The Avengers
Shutter Island
Gone Girl
Guardians of the Galaxy
How to Train Your Dragon
Blade Runner 2049
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
2020s:
The Father
Oppenheimer
Top Gun: Maverick
