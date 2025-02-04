  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (Third Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals



(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)

(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)




Edward Norton - Fight Club, American History X, Primal Fear

Bruce Willis - Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense

Matthew McConaughey - Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, A Time to Kill

Heath Ledger - The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain, 10 Things I Hate About You

Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner

Willem Dafoe - Platoon, Mississippi Burning, Spider-Man

Johnny Depp - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Edward Scissorhands, What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Green Book, Eastern Promises

Humphrey Bogart - Casablanca, The Treasure of Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon

Al Pacino - The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface

Tom Hardy - The Dark Knight Rises, Warrior, The Revenant

Bill Murray - Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation

James Stewart - It's a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, Vertigo



