Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Edward Norton - Fight Club, American History X, Primal Fear
Bruce Willis - Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense
Matthew McConaughey - Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, A Time to Kill
Heath Ledger - The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain, 10 Things I Hate About You
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Willem Dafoe - Platoon, Mississippi Burning, Spider-Man
Johnny Depp - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Edward Scissorhands, What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Green Book, Eastern Promises
Humphrey Bogart - Casablanca, The Treasure of Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon
Al Pacino - The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface
Tom Hardy - The Dark Knight Rises, Warrior, The Revenant
Bill Murray - Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation
James Stewart - It's a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, Vertigo
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
