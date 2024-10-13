You can put three or four films per decade if you like.



1920s:



Metropolis



1930s:



The Wizard of Oz

Gone With the Wind



1940s:



It's a Wonderful Life

The Great Dictator

Citizen Kane



1950s:



12 Angry Men

Seven Samurai

A Streetcar Named Desire



1960s:

Psycho

2001: A Space Odyssey



1970s:



The Godfather

The Exorcist

Taxi Driver

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope



1980s:



Raiders of the Lost Ark

Aliens



1990s:



Pulp Fiction

The Matrix

Saving Private Ryan

Braveheart



2000s:



The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

WALL-E

Avatar