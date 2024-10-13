Movies What's the most influential movies from each decade since the 1920s?

Out of these films - Which is the 5 most influential to the history of cinema?

  • Metropolis

  • The Wizard of Oz

  • Gone With the Wind

  • The Great Dictator

  • Citizen Kane

  • Seven Samurai

  • A Streetcar Named Desire

  • Psycho

  • 2001: A Space Odyssey

  • The Godfather

  • The Exorcist

  • Taxi Driver

  • Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

  • Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • Pulp Fiction

  • The Matrix

  • Saving Private Ryan

  • Braveheart

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

  • Avatar

You can put three or four films per decade if you like.

1920s:

Metropolis

1930s:

The Wizard of Oz
Gone With the Wind

1940s:

It's a Wonderful Life
The Great Dictator
Citizen Kane

1950s:

12 Angry Men
Seven Samurai
A Streetcar Named Desire

1960s:
Psycho
2001: A Space Odyssey

1970s:

The Godfather
The Exorcist
Taxi Driver
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

1980s:

Raiders of the Lost Ark
Aliens

1990s:

Pulp Fiction
The Matrix
Saving Private Ryan
Braveheart

2000s:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
WALL-E
Avatar
 
