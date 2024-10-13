Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
You can put three or four films per decade if you like.
1920s:
Metropolis
1930s:
The Wizard of Oz
Gone With the Wind
1940s:
It's a Wonderful Life
The Great Dictator
Citizen Kane
1950s:
12 Angry Men
Seven Samurai
A Streetcar Named Desire
1960s:
Psycho
2001: A Space Odyssey
1970s:
The Godfather
The Exorcist
Taxi Driver
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
1980s:
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Aliens
1990s:
Pulp Fiction
The Matrix
Saving Private Ryan
Braveheart
2000s:
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
WALL-E
Avatar
