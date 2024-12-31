Ranking the decades in HW from 1890-2020s

www.boxingscene.com

Ranking the decades in heavyweight boxing

According to at least one BoxingScene commenter, we are presently in the midst of the “worst heavyweight era ever.” Not all opinions are good ones, of course, and brief recourse to a history book – and to the series of heavyweight main events to which we’ve been treated over the past five years...
www.boxingscene.com
They ranked the last 14 decades with a summary for each one. 1890s-2020s.
Ill just list the rankings

14. 1890s
13. 1900s
12. 2000s
11. 1930s
10. 1940s
9. 1980s
8. 2010s
7. 1910s
6. 1920s
5. 1950s
4. 2020s
3. 1960s
2. 1990s
1. 1970s
 
I definitely disagree with this guy's rankings but it's highly subjective. It really depends on the criteria and which metrics you use to gauge the quality of fighters around at the time. Also, how can the 2020s even be rated yet when we're only halfway through?
 
