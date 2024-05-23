What is the ceiling for Paddy Pimblett?

Now that we've seen what he can do(and can't do). When does this movie end and how? If he beats Bobby Green, he will be 6-0 in the UFC's toughest weight class. I know his food addiction, and the very questionable decision he won against Gordon loom over a lot of fight fans heads, but he's still a draw. I personally would like to see him take on Dan hooker, or potentially Dariush if he can finish and or dominate Green.
 
6-0 in UFC looks good on paper, but he still needs to beat some noteworthy fighters before we can really see where he is at.
He did well against Ferguson, but he was on a 6 loss skid and was way washed and old.
His fight against Jared Gordon was not impressive, many felt he loss including myself.

If he beats Bobby in impressive fashion, he would probably be a top 10-15 level fighter imo
 
Marko Polo said:
Yeah that’s Paddy’s account. He posts here more often than other fighters do
Click to expand...
Awesome. Brings me back to the old days of Sherdog when I first joined. I remember interacting with Bas Rutten, Bisping, Miesha Tate, Tank and others.. Trolls scared most of them away unfortunately..
 
