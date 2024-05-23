What is the ceiling for Paddy Pimblett?

Joel Peterson
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 5, 2018
- Messages
- 17
- Reaction score
- 7
Now that we've seen what he can do(and can't do). When does this movie end and how? If he beats Bobby Green, he will be 6-0 in the UFC's toughest weight class. I know his food addiction, and the very questionable decision he won against Gordon loom over a lot of fight fans heads, but he's still a draw. I personally would like to see him take on Dan hooker, or potentially Dariush if he can finish and or dominate Green.