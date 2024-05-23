What is the ceiling for Paddy Pimblett?

6-0 in UFC looks good on paper, but he still needs to beat some noteworthy fighters before we can really see where he is at.

He did well against Ferguson, but he was on a 6 loss skid and was way washed and old.

His fight against Jared Gordon was not impressive, many felt he loss including myself.



If he beats Bobby in impressive fashion, he would probably be a top 10-15 level fighter imo