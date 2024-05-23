News Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green’s "chin is gone" after Jalin Turner

13.jpeg


Paddy Pimblett believes that Bobby Green’s chin has been well and truly cracked.

Pimblett (21-3) and Green (32-15-1, 1 NC) are set to trade leather at UFC 304 on July 27 at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England. Pimblett expects Green to use his impressive takedown defense to avoid grappling and force a fight predominantly on the feet.


www.sherdog.com

Paddy Pimblett Believes Bobby Green’s 'Chin Is Gone' After Jalin Turner KO

Paddy Pimblett believes that Bobby Green’s chin has been well and truly cracked.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


However, the Next Generation UK standout questions how Green’s chin will hold up after his brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner in December 2023. While Green bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jim Miller last month, Pimblett notes that even a 40-year-old Miller stung “King” in their meeting. Considering Green’s recent display of durability, “The Baddy” isn’t undermining his own chances of scoring a knockout.

“He’s got very good striking, he’s got good hands. But his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner,” The Liverpudlian told The Mac Life. “So, Jim Miller is not a knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight at UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas. So, as I say, striking’s very good, his takedown defense is good. And that’s what he’s just gonna to try and do, he’s just gonna try and use his takedown defense, keep it on the feet, cause he thinks he’ll out strike me. But as I say, his chin’s gone, so strike with me, we’ll see what happens… Yeah, I can see me knocking him out, I can see me submitting him.”

Pimblett is coming off a unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson atUFC 296 where he appeared to fade in the final frame. Pimblett claims that it was his desperation to get a first-round stoppage that depleted his gas tank. Even so, Pimblett can see Green drawing from that and try to take the fight to deep waters. The 29-year-old said:

 
screenshot-2023-12-06-at-09-42-03.png


Is Paddy the future?

The 0 is about to go?

Always in exciting fights?

Will he post in this thread?

 
Pretty good and logical way to sell the fight to be fair.

Bobby Green can pretty much only strike and Paddy wants to prove his 'chin has gone', thus he's promising us we're gonna get a bit of fisticuffs which we all want.

He's also saying Jim Miller wobbled him - although Jim Miller has shown he has a bit of TNT in those gloves of his, even if he's never been the world's greatest striker, whereas I'm not sure Paddy hits that hard.

Paddy's striking defence is his main deficiency, also, and even if he's aware of it he's not really showing many improvements in my opinion - even so, he seems to be able to eat knee-buckling shots, recover quickly, and make fights messy. When they become multi-leveled affairs, there's no question Paddy becomes exponentially more dangerous.

Yeah, I like that. Hyping the striking is a great idea for a guy that, even when hurt, is still a real threat. If Bobby lands on Paddy, the best thing he could do is hang back and be patient. But really? Bobby Green doing that?

I'm in.
 
He has to touch it first and if Jared Gordon touched him up, what does he think Bobby is gonna do.

Also, Bobby got hit clean a few times vs Jim fuckin Miller and didn't go down...so I guess the long and short of it is....Fuck Fatty Pimpledick lol
Siver! said:
Pretty good and logical way to sell the fight to be fair.

Bobby Green can pretty much only strike and Paddy wants to prove his 'chin has gone', thus he's promising us we're gonna get a bit of fisticuffs which we all want.

He's also saying Jim Miller wobbled him - although Jim Miller has shown he has a bit of TNT in those gloves of his, even if he's never been the world's greatest striker, whereas I'm not sure Paddy hits that hard.

Paddy's striking defence is his main deficiency, also, and even if he's aware of it he's not really showing many improvements in my opinion - even so, he seems to be able to eat knee-buckling shots, recover quickly, and make fights messy. When they become multi-leveled affairs, there's no question Paddy becomes exponentially more dangerous.

Yeah, I like that. Hyping the striking is a great idea for a guy that, even when hurt, is still a real threat. If Bobby lands on Paddy, the best thing he could do is hang back and be patient. But really? Bobby Green doing that?

I'm in.
StonedLemur said:
He has to touch it first and if Jared Gordon touched him up, what does he think Bobby is gonna do.

Also, Bobby got hit clean a few times vs Jim fuckin Miller and didn't go down...so I guess the long and short of it is....Fuck Fatty Pimpledick lol
He's about to be 6-0 in the UFC... damn near close to the record when you start fighting the very top to earn a title shot...

Will he make it to top contender status?
 
StonedLemur said:
He has to touch it first and if Jared Gordon touched him up, what does he think Bobby is gonna do.

Also, Bobby got hit clean a few times vs Jim fuckin Miller and didn't go down...so I guess the long and short of it is....Fuck Fatty Pimpledick lol
Paddy talks as if he's going to try and touch bobby's chin but we all know he's going to be spending the night shooting.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
He's about to be 6-0 in the UFC... damn near close to the record when you start fighting the very top to earn a title shot...

Will he make it to top contender status?
I don't think he wins this fight, and I kinda think he might take it hard.

Hope not.

Paddy can absolutely carve out a Jim Miller-esque niche in the UFC.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
He's about to be 6-0 in the UFC... damn near close to the record when you start fighting the very top to earn a title shot...

Will he make it to top contender status?
Not with his chin held up in the air inviting any and everyone to come and hit it.
Drew Dober would knock him out as far as I'm concerned.

I might be wrong but I don't think I am.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Paddy talks as if he's going to try and touch bobby's chin but we all know he's going to be spending the night shooting.
His takedowns aren't all that great and Bobby has above average TDD and good scrambles.
Might be a long night for Pimpledick sir lol
 
Siver! said:
I don't think he wins this fight, and I kinda think he might take it hard.

Hope not.

Paddy can absolutely carve out a Jim Miller-esque niche in the UFC.
StonedLemur said:
Not with his chin held up in the air inviting any and everyone to come and hit it.
Drew Doner would knock him out as far as I'm concerned.

I might be wrong but I don't think I am.
Bisping level success ?
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Bobby is pretty shot at this point.
Bobby is also 3-0 against mid-tier grapplers lately.

Jim Miller.
Grant Dawson.
Tony Ferguson.

Comprehensively out-struck all 3, destroyed Grant Dawson, not really seeing how Paddy ticks the Jalin Turner/Drew Dober box to be honest.
 
