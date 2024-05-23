Kowboy On Sherdog
Paddy Pimblett believes that Bobby Green’s chin has been well and truly cracked.
Pimblett (21-3) and Green (32-15-1, 1 NC) are set to trade leather at UFC 304 on July 27 at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England. Pimblett expects Green to use his impressive takedown defense to avoid grappling and force a fight predominantly on the feet.
However, the Next Generation UK standout questions how Green’s chin will hold up after his brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner in December 2023. While Green bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jim Miller last month, Pimblett notes that even a 40-year-old Miller stung “King” in their meeting. Considering Green’s recent display of durability, “The Baddy” isn’t undermining his own chances of scoring a knockout.
“He’s got very good striking, he’s got good hands. But his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner,” The Liverpudlian told The Mac Life. “So, Jim Miller is not a knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight at UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas. So, as I say, striking’s very good, his takedown defense is good. And that’s what he’s just gonna to try and do, he’s just gonna try and use his takedown defense, keep it on the feet, cause he thinks he’ll out strike me. But as I say, his chin’s gone, so strike with me, we’ll see what happens… Yeah, I can see me knocking him out, I can see me submitting him.”
Pimblett is coming off a unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson atUFC 296 where he appeared to fade in the final frame. Pimblett claims that it was his desperation to get a first-round stoppage that depleted his gas tank. Even so, Pimblett can see Green drawing from that and try to take the fight to deep waters. The 29-year-old said: