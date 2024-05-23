Pretty good and logical way to sell the fight to be fair.



Bobby Green can pretty much only strike and Paddy wants to prove his 'chin has gone', thus he's promising us we're gonna get a bit of fisticuffs which we all want.



He's also saying Jim Miller wobbled him - although Jim Miller has shown he has a bit of TNT in those gloves of his, even if he's never been the world's greatest striker, whereas I'm not sure Paddy hits that hard.



Paddy's striking defence is his main deficiency, also, and even if he's aware of it he's not really showing many improvements in my opinion - even so, he seems to be able to eat knee-buckling shots, recover quickly, and make fights messy. When they become multi-leveled affairs, there's no question Paddy becomes exponentially more dangerous.



Yeah, I like that. Hyping the striking is a great idea for a guy that, even when hurt, is still a real threat. If Bobby lands on Paddy, the best thing he could do is hang back and be patient. But really? Bobby Green doing that?



I'm in.