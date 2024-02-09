If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?

NoBiasJustMMA
Who would you have Paddy Pimblett fight next? He has to be fighting someone in the top 15 or top 20 next. I know Moicano called him out but I doubt the UFC wants that fight as he is better than Paddy everywhere other than maybe takedowns but I don't see a favorable style match up for Paddy in the top 15.
Bobby Green and Drew Dober are right around 15th but both probably force a striking match and Paddy gets out struck by both IMO. Not sure who they could give him who's in the 15-20 range that he would have a good shot at beating so who do ya'll expect him to fight next?
