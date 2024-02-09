If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?

NoBiasJustMMA

NoBiasJustMMA

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 24, 2010
Messages
36,408
Reaction score
8,954
Who would you have Paddy Pimblett fight next? He has to be fighting someone in the top 15 or top 20 next. I know Moicano called him out but I doubt the UFC wants that fight as he is better than Paddy everywhere other than maybe takedowns but I don't see a favorable style match up for Paddy in the top 15.

Bobby Green and Drew Dober are right around 15th but both probably force a striking match and Paddy gets out struck by both IMO. Not sure who they could give him who's in the 15-20 range that he would have a good shot at beating so who do ya'll expect him to fight next?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Where Does MMAth Place Paddy vs Tony Fight in the 155 division?
Replies
19
Views
729
oldschoolmmafan
oldschoolmmafan
ExitLUPin
Its over for Tony, but also over for Paddy.... Who do they match him up with next?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Chomsky Honk
Chomsky Honk
Fatback96
Paddy is somehow worse than I thought he was (and isn’t getting any better)
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
3K
Howard Moon
Howard Moon
Davidjacksonjones
  • Poll
Who would it be more embarrassing for if they lost, between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
frederick
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,067
Messages
55,047,525
Members
174,570
Latest member
LEADS83XX

Share this page

Back
Top