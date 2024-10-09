Opinion What if a lot of what you've heard or read about Donald Trump was categorically false?

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
11,863
Reaction score
7,388
Ive long been fan of Chamath Palihapitiya and it started with equities. He was with Goldman Sachs at the time and has roots as a Bay Arean like myself. The guy then becomes a regular on CNBC and he has a huge following.


He has a podcast called the All In and its basically an intellectuals perspective of todays most pressing current events.

He was recently on Rogans podcast and it was a great episode mostly because Rogan for once sat back and mostly let Chamath do the talking.



Please go the end of the podcast at about 2:20 and just listen. Chamath was like a lot of us. He was a liberal distrustful of Trump who he perceived to be this monster that the media portrayed him to be. If you're Trump hater, like I was up until the end of last year, hopefully tidbits like this will let you know you've been misled about Trump. He isn't the racist dimwit cheater you've been led to believe.

He's been jobbed but the democratic party which is desperate to retain power.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
BluntForceTrama said:
Ive long been fan of Chamath Palihapitiya and it started with equities. He was with Goldman Sachs at the time and has roots as a Bay Arean like myself. The guy then becomes a regular on CNBC and he has a huge following.


He has a podcast called the All In and its basically an intellectuals perspective of todays most pressing current events.

He was recently on Rogans podcast and it was a great episode mostly because Rogan for once sat back and mostly let Chamath do the talking.



Please go the end of the podcast at about 2:20 and just listen. Chamath was like a lot of us. He was a liberal distrustful of Trump who he perceived to be this monster that the media portrayed him to be. If you're Trump hater, like I was up until the end of last year, hopefully tidbits like this will let you know you've been misled about Trump. He isn't the racist dimwit cheater you've been led to believe.

He's been jobbed but the democratic party which is desperate to retain power.
Click to expand...



Lmao
 
Of course he's backing Trump as he has less crypto and tech regulation than the Dems, as well as ties to Vance. Silicon Valley see Vance as one of their own and someone they would possibly have pull with through his connection to Peter Thiel. Thiel and the tech sector bank rolled him. Not really hard to connect the dots here. Again, just another example of Rogan's pod being worthless outside of MMA interviews.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,277
Messages
56,311,707
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top