Ive long been fan of Chamath Palihapitiya and it started with equities. He was with Goldman Sachs at the time and has roots as a Bay Arean like myself. The guy then becomes a regular on CNBC and he has a huge following.





He has a podcast called the All In and its basically an intellectuals perspective of todays most pressing current events.



He was recently on Rogans podcast and it was a great episode mostly because Rogan for once sat back and mostly let Chamath do the talking.







Please go the end of the podcast at about 2:20 and just listen. Chamath was like a lot of us. He was a liberal distrustful of Trump who he perceived to be this monster that the media portrayed him to be. If you're Trump hater, like I was up until the end of last year, hopefully tidbits like this will let you know you've been misled about Trump. He isn't the racist dimwit cheater you've been led to believe.



He's been jobbed but the democratic party which is desperate to retain power.